Bozeman played well enough in the first half to lead by three at the break, but the Hawks still had improvements to make.
They finished Thursday’s 65-56 win over Billings Senior with 18 assists on 23 made field goals, but Bozeman’s passing wasn’t as crisp as it could be. Then the Hawks sped up their offense and separated in the third quarter.
“We got them a little more out of position so we could punch the key and get it to our shooters,” Bozeman head coach Wes Holmquist said. “We were able to get a great shot instead of settling for a good shot.”
The Eastern AA Divisional quarterfinal win at First Interstate Arena in Billings earned the Hawks (11-8) a semifinal date with Billings West at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Bozeman must win one more game, either in that matchup or a consolation game, to clinch a trip to the Class AA tournament.
Hudson Willett poured in a team-high 19 points, Carter Ash scored 17, Jackson Coles pitched in 11 and Brett Clark added nine. Those four seniors rose to the challenge in the Hawks’ first postseason game of the season.
“I thought we were very balanced today,” Holmquist said. “I really liked our balance on both ends of the floor. Defensively, we were able to get enough stops and string some runs together.”
Coming off last season’s state championship, Bozeman spent the beginning of the season adjusting to new roles. Despite the several returners the Hawks had, they each gained more responsibility.
But this time of year has been when Bozeman is often at its best. The Hawks have appeared in the state championship game four years in a row. Thursday began the postseason journey to reaching that point once again.
“It’s about surviving and advancing. We got through the first step, and we’re excited for a chance to play in the semifinals,” Holmquist said. “Like I told the kids, all the work you’ve put in since elementary school, it comes to this moment. Have fun, enjoy it, be excited and compete as hard as you can.”
The Hawks did that, especially when they made their run in the third quarter. They expanded their lead from three points to nine.
A key in that was how quickly Bozeman passed. The Hawks shared the ball sufficiently early on, but when their tempo kicked up, they found open shooters on the perimeter. Twelve of Bozeman’s 20 third-quarter points came on 3-pointers.
The Hawks made 10 3s overall, and half came from Willett. All season, Bozeman has been at its best when relying on multiple players. Willett stepped up Thursday, taking the burden off his teammates to carry the offense.
“It was huge. He shot with confidence. That’s big,” Holmquist said. “You get to the end of the year here, it's not just getting shots up, it’s shooting with confidence.”
The Hawks mixed up their defense, using a man-to-man style. They held the Broncs to 14 points or less in each of the first three quarters. By the time Senior broke through with 18 points in the fourth, Bozeman had scored enough to withstand it.
“We bent, but we didn’t break,” Holmquist said. “That was the key.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.