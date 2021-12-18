Bozeman boys make 16 3-pointers in record night By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler watches senior Kendall Stromberg shoot a 3-pointer against Helena earlier this season at Bozeman High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A few days before the season began, Troy Hostetler stressed Bozeman wouldn’t be able to rely on its shooting every game. The Hawks head coach noted his team would have to find other ways to win when they had trouble finding a rhythm.But on Friday, they had no problem finding the bottom of the net. This provided all the momentum needed for victory.Bozeman connected on 16 3-pointers on its way to an 84-60 win at Kalispell Glacier. According to the Montana High School Association’s record book, that’s a school record. Hostetler noted the Hawks took a few 3-pointers that he wouldn’t ordinarily be content with. But this was no ordinary night.“For the most part, we took good shots,” Hostetler said. “It’s about what kind of shots you’re taking, and I thought we did a good job of taking good shots.”Kendall Stromberg paced the Bozeman (2-0) offensive effort. The 6-foot-2 senior forward made a trio from long range in the first quarter and five in the first half. He concluded with six 3-pointers as part of a game-high 22 points.In Bozeman’s season opener, Stromberg's shot selection was up to Hostetler’s standard. They just didn’t fall as often. But his coach's faith in him remained.Once Stromberg started knocking down some of his 3s, the rest of the team felt secure taking more as well.“He’s one of our better shooters,” Hostetler said. “I was happy for him.”In the regular season last year, the Hawks tallied double-digit 3s four times and reached 13 twice. Going into this season, Hostetler said Bozeman would be capable of relying on its depth. On Friday, six Hawks tallied 3s.“I always feel good when my guys get open shots, and when we move the basketball and share it like we did,” Hostetler said, “those opportunities are going to be there for us.”Bryson Zanto made one 3 in each quarter and scored 16 points. Trent Rogers and Ty Huse both made a pair of 3-pointers and each contributed 15 points.Jake Casagranda and Kellen Harrison both added a 3 each as both had five points. Jackson Basye recorded six points.Before the season, Hostetler said he wanted the Hawks to set a high tempo. They did exactly that.“I thought we were pretty unselfish,” Hostetler said. “When we have five guys that can shoot the 3 … that’s pretty tough to guard.”The Hawks led 22-13 after one quarter, 50-30 by halftime and 71-44 going into the final frame.Hostetler added Bozeman gave up some easy baskets on defense. He reiterated his team wasn’t going to shoot as well as it did Friday. He hopes the Hawks become accustomed to finding a variety of methods in order to triumph.“We’ve got to be able to play well when we don’t shoot that well,” Hostetler said. “I’m looking for progress and finding different ways to win. I know when we shoot the ball, we’ll be tough. … We’ve got to be comfortable and resourceful in finding ways to win basketball games.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Hostetler Kendall Stromberg Bozeman Basketball Sport Team Hawk Head Coach ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets