Once again, Bozeman was in position for victory.
The Hawks had already clinched a spot in next week’s Class AA tournament, one day following a loss on a 30-foot buzzer-beater, but they wanted to improve their positioning at state. In the Eastern AA third-place game, the contest was tied and they had possession with mere seconds left out of a timeout.
The Hawks set themselves up with a chance to score. They created a four-on-three opportunity. But Great Falls jumped a pass, stole the chance away and Levi Torgerson heaved up a shot from well beyond the 3-point arc.
On Friday, Billings West’s Teagan Mullowney pulled up from 30 feet for a game-winning 3. This time, Torgerson did the same.
“What are the odds that that could happen two nights in a row?” Bozeman head coach Wes Holmquist immediately thought to himself after Torgerson’s 3 sank.
The shot in the last second of regulation propelled Great Falls to a 52-49 win in the Eastern AA third-place game on Saturday in Billings. This was after Bozeman toppled Great Falls CMR 63-45 earlier in the day for the right to play in the state tournament beginning Thursday in Bozeman.
“There isn’t a lot you can say after the second night in a row,” Holmquist said. “Biggest thing I told them is, ‘Hey, we’re still alive.’”
In their two regular-season matchups, the Bison defended the Hawks aggressively man-to-man. But both squads had played loser-out contests earlier that morning, were in their fourth game in three days and were likely exhausted, Holmquist said. So both started in 2-3 zones in order to conserve themselves.
But Bozeman’s coach didn’t want his players to use lack of energy as an excuse because Great Falls was in the same situation. Brett Clark led the Hawks with 13 points while Carter Ash added 12.
Both programs were determined to win. Neither led by more than three points at the end of each quarter. They challenged each other’s shots, going back and forth until the end.
“Both teams came out from the get-go,” Holmquist said. “It set the tone. It wasn’t a very high-scoring game, but I think it was a very efficient game.”
Drew Wyman was problematic for the Hawks, however. After he scored 37 points in the Bison’s game earlier Friday, he totaled 25 against Bozeman.
As much as Holmquist planned for the Hawks to limit Wyman’s touches and force him to take contested shots, he continued to score. After Bozeman led by multiple possessions midway through the fourth quarter, Wyman hit a 3 to tie with just under 40 seconds to go.
“We could not stop Drew Wyman,” Holmquist said. “We just didn’t have an answer for him.”
That all led to the final sequence of the game. Bozeman’s plan to win was again ruined at the last second.
Holmquist hopes the Hawks have better luck at state.
“You’ve got to create your own luck sometimes,” he said. “We just, unfortunately, we did everything we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win the game. We just didn’t close and didn’t quite make the plays to win.”
But the Hawks are still happy to have a chance at state at all. They had little time to bounce back after Friday’s crushing loss with a 9:30 a.m. tip-off in a loser-out game Saturday.
And yet they commanded the pace against CMR from the beginning. Bozeman kept grinding away and building a lead. The Hawks were up by two points after one quarter, nine after two and 15 after three.
Ash chalked up 14 points while seven Hawks scored at least five.
“We just kind of kept separating and pulling ourselves away. I was really proud of our boys,” Holmquist said. “That’s a hard thing to come back from after last night. I was really pleased with their focus this morning. I just thought they played their butts off and did what we had to do to punch our ticket to the state tournament.”
The Hawks fought through each contest during the week’s tournament. Despite their position at state next week, they either won or lost on the final second in all four divisional games.
That persistence makes Holmquist believe the Hawks, the defending state champs, have as much chance to win the title as anyone else.
“The thing I’ve learned, and it’s been all year long, it’s a process,” he said. “It’s a journey. But these kids are going to battle. That’s probably the biggest thing I take out of this.
“If we can keep in games and give ourselves a chance to win next weekend, that’s all you can ask for.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.