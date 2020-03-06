Bozeman was on the verge of victory.
At a timeout with less than 20 seconds left, Hawks head coach Wes Holmquist called for a play to put the ball in Carter Ash’s hands.
The final moments elapsed with a berth in the state tournament on the line. Ash moved into the lane and rose up. With a look at the hoop, Holmquist had what he wanted.
But the shot bounced off the rim. A group of players jumped up for the rebound, and the ball ended up in Teagan Mullowney’s hands. The Billings West junior sprinted to the other side of the court and pulled up from what Holmquist guessed was at least 30 feet.
Bozeman’s head coach had a decent angle to watch the play.
“Oh boy,” Holmquist thought as the shot went up. “That looked really good.”
Mullowney’s 3-pointer sank at the final buzzer, and West players and fans rushed the court. The Golden Bears escaped with their 17th straight win by defeating Bozeman 51-48 in an Eastern AA Divisional semifinal Friday in Billings. Bozeman (11-9) will play Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. for the right to advance to the Class AA tournament.
But that wasn’t easy to think about for the Hawks after Friday’s contest. Holmquist and his team felt crushed.
“The biggest thing was I was absolutely proud of them,” Holmquist said. “They gave it everything they had. (West) just unfortunately had the last shot. That’s what it came down to.”
The Hawks realized how difficult the Golden Bears would be to upend. They lost to West twice in the regular season, both times by four points and once in overtime.
Holmquist was proud of Bozeman’s defense after a 7-0 run to start. Hudson Willett, who paced the Hawks with 19 points in their quarterfinal win on Thursday, hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter.
But Rocky Mountain signee Cade Tyson took over for West, scoring all of his 14 points in the first quarter alone.
The Hawks adjusted and switched from man to zone defense and successfully forced West into difficult shots. They allowed just four points in the second quarter for a four-point lead at halftime.
“Defensively, we played really well again,” Holmquist said. “We just really locked in tonight. The kids really wanted to win that game. I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”
The Golden Bears responded and outscored the Hawks by four in the second half to force overtime.
“It felt like a big-time game,” Holmquist said, “and I felt like both teams stepped up and played big.”
After regulation, Holmquist reminded his players to enjoy the atmosphere of the tournament setting. As the defending state champions, the Hawks had won close games multiple times this season.
They showed resilience, as both teams battled back and forth with pivotal plays. But it only led to Mullowney’s game-winner.
“I think we did everything right,” Holmquist said. “We did what we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Ash led Bozeman with 15 points while Jackson Coles and Willett each added 12. Holmquist believes the Hawks are playing with confidence, which he stressed is critical.
The key, he added, is they have to remain mentally tough after Friday’s close loss.
“One thing we’ve preached in the year, we don’t need to have any heroes,” Holmquist said. “We just need to be a good team and be hard to guard. So if we have four or five guys scoring like that, we’ll be tough to defend.”
After the final shot fell through the hoop, Holmquist’s next thought was about his team’s response. He told the Hawks they don’t have time to linger on the defeat.
He pointed out that he wasn’t happy with how the Hawks played CMR in their last matchup when Bozeman lost by five points last week. If the Hawks are to reach the state tournament, they need to focus.
“I’m really proud of them. If we can play remotely close to that tomorrow, I like our chances,” Holmquist said on Friday’s performance. “We have to step up to the plate and get it done tomorrow.”
