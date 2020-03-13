Wes Holmquist has gained a better level of intuition in his years of coaching.
But Holmquist, Bozeman’s head coach, was confident when he saw the Hawks during their shootaround at their home gym on Friday morning.
He liked their demeanor. He thought they were focused.
“It’s tough when you get your dreams shattered the night before,” Holmquist said of Bozeman’s hopes to win the state title. “That’s what everyone's gunning for.
“The team that bounces back and is a little bit mentally stronger can win (its next) games, and I just thought the kids did a good job of trusting the process and sticking with it.”
The East’s No. 4-seeded Hawks steadily pulled away and defeated West No. 3 Missoula Sentinel in a Class AA loser-out game at Worthington Arena.
All along, the Hawks (13-11) have wanted to play on the final day of the state tournament. If they lost, their season was over. They believed they still had more to play for.
“It was tough,” Bozeman senior Hudson Willett said of Bozeman’s loss to Hellgate. “We knew we could’ve put up a better fight than that, but we were happy right away that we were going to have a chance to play again today and not end on that note. I think we did a good job of putting it behind us and just going out and playing our hardest today.”
Late Thursday night, the Hawks continuously reiterated that they needed to move on from their loss. Bozeman senior Carter Ash said the Hawks hardly talked about it on Friday.
Same as Hellgate, Sentinel had more length than Bozeman. The Hawks knew their opponent was tough defensively, especially in the interior.
So the Hawks prioritized spacing the floor. They made 9 of 17 3-pointers (53%) and finished 20 of 42 (48%) from the field.
Ash led the Hawks with 20 points as he made all four of his 3-point attempts to go with seven rebounds. Willett was 3 for 6 on 3s and tied Brett Clark with 14 points. Clark led Bozeman with eight rebounds and tied Jace Fasting with four assists.
“Super proud of everyone. Last night, tough one obviously,” Ash said. “We didn’t have any momentum at all. We were obviously very disappointed. To come turn around and play a great game like we did today, it feels great.”
Troy Frohlich-Fair gave the Hawks problems as he led the Spartans with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Sentinel’s Alex Germer added 15 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double.
However, the Hawks took advantage of their opponent’s mistakes as they scored 11 points off of Sentinel’s nine turnovers. Holmquist estimated that the Hawks drew six charges, which he believes is a testament to their commitment to win.
He was proud of Bozeman’s resiliency. The team moved on because of it.
“That’s what we were gunning for,” Holmquist said.
The Hawks were set to play in another loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Shroyer Gym. A berth in the consolation game at 5 p.m. is on the line.
“Never lose focus,” Ash said. “I think that’s the biggest thing.”
