GREAT FALLS — Much like he had throughout the first half, Bozeman senior Jake Casagranda found another opening in the paint.
His teammate, junior Rocky Lencioni, held the ball at the top of the key, surveying the Great Falls defense. His eyes moved to the corner but the ball went straight ahead to Casagranda. The no-look pass set the senior up perfectly for another easy bucket to put the Hawks up eight.
“He opens up (the offense) a lot because he's a threat shooting and then he's a really good passer,” Casagranda said. “So it just opens up the offense and makes us all better.”
Bozeman’s offense looked efficient and in control throughout the No. 1 seed Hawks’ 59-46 win over No. 8 seed Great Falls Thursday at the Eastern AA Divisional. Casagranda paced the Hawks with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). Junior Kellen Harrison (17) and senior Luke Smith (12 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Sophomore Kash Embry and junior Chapman Wiehardt each added five and Lencioni scored two.
Bozeman (16-3) will next face No. 4 seed Billings Skyview in the divisional semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will earn a berth to the Class AA tournament.
“It feels really good to get off to a good start,” Casagranda said. “I feel like we're really clicking as a team and we're starting to roll.”
That start was key for the Hawks, who remembered what happened at last season’s divisional tournament — a 53-50 loss to No. 8 seed Belgrade in the first round. In 2023, Bozeman faced another eight seed playing on its home floor, a team that would “play free” as Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler said last week.
But despite some challenges from the Bison (4-15) — including a contested first quarter and Great Falls cutting the lead to six in the third — Hostetler said he was proud of how his team handled the pressure.
“They don't lose their composure,” Hostetler said. “They just go back to playing, and we did a good job getting some buckets and some offensive rebounds. Credit to them — we did the things we needed to do to win.”
Hostetler also gave credit to the talent of Great Falls, who had juniors Scott Klinker (13) and Evan Brown (10) score in double figures. Senior Ashton Platt added nine points.
“I know they're the eight seed, but that's not a bad team,” Hostetler said. “They got some guys that can play. I thought we did a good job when they made a little run there in the second half to kind of get it back to 10 and then kind of keep it there.”
That talent was on display early when a shot from Klinker tied the game 9-9 midway through the first. Embry answered with a 3 and Casagranda followed up a block on one end with a layup on the other. Bozeman led 16-11 at the end of the first.
Casagranda opened the second quarter with a turnaround jumper. A couple possessions later, Great Falls senior Wyatt DeVos got a putback to go and Platt hit a 3 to cut the lead to 18-16.
Once again, though, the Hawks responded. Another jumper from Embry and a pair of 3s from Harrison helped Bozeman go up 28-18 at halftime.
The Bison made another surge in the third as senior Keaton Stuckman got a couple shots to fall. Klinker also scored after a missed 3 by Harrison to cut the lead to six. A few possessions later, with the lead 37-30, Wiehardt hit a 3 to put the Hawks back up 10.
Even when the Bison continued to push in the fourth, the Hawks seemingly always had an answer. That was largely due to the offensive rebounding and timely defense, Hostetler said.
He added that the offense was moving the ball well, but would’ve liked to see more than six players score for the Hawks in a game.
“We need to get a little bit more balanced and (get some more) aggressiveness from the other guys,” Hostetler said. “But obviously, there's one stat that matters at this point in the season and that's the one you want.”
The victory over Great Falls means Bozeman needs just one more win to advance to the state tournament. Hostetler said his team is continuing to think in the short term.
“We've won one game this week. We got to win two to get to state. We would like to win three,” Hostetler said. “So hopefully we come out and put together a good game again (Friday).”
Bozeman girls fall to Billings Skyview
At a certain point, there’s an inevitability when matching up against Billings Skyview junior Breanna Williams.
Williams led Class AA in scoring during the regular season (22.4 points per game) and about 11 rebounds per game as well. It’s usually a catch-22 trying to guard her, Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. If you put a post player on her, Williams can step out and hit 3s. Put a guard on her and she can exploit the mismatch in the paint.
Despite some early misses, Williams posted another strong offensive performance in No. 2 seed Skyview’s 52-33 win over No. 7 seed Bozeman Thursday. Williams led all scorers with 23 points.
“I think we did our best to slow her down but still, she's going to get hers,” Mobley said.
Bozeman (3-16) will next face No. 6 seed Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game Friday at 11 a.m. Skyview (16-3) moves on to face No. 3 seed Gallatin in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.
Mobley said her team “let the rankings get to us a little bit” against Skyview, a team that beat the Hawks twice in the regular season. She said that made the Hawks come out flat, which led to only 19 points through three quarters and not a single made 3-pointer throughout the game (0 of 12).
“But we still live to play another game,” Mobley said. “It's do or die. It's win or go home."
Some turnovers put the Hawks at an early disadvantage, but the Falcons kept things close by missing shots throughout the first half. Skyview's lead was merely 10-4 at the end of one and the Falcons pushed that to 26-13 by halftime. Williams had nine points at the break.
Skyview found some rhythm in the second half, led by Williams stretching the floor. Senior Charlize Davis and junior Angel Martin each finished with nine points, while junior Kenzie Strachan added six.
Bozeman senior Tyra Opperman led the Hawks with nine points. Senior Tailyn Black scored eight and senior Megan Schell and junior Sarayah Jones each scored four.
Next up for Bozeman is CMR, a team the Hawks lost twice to during the regular season. But the second meeting was a 44-42 overtime loss on Feb. 16, giving the Hawks some confidence heading into the third meeting.
"It's tough to beat a team three times in a season," Mobley said. "So I think our kids are really locked in and I think we're ready to go (Friday).”
