GREAT FALLS — Helena Capital started slowly Thursday at the Class AA tournament but caught fire quickly and pulled away late for a 67-52 win over Bozeman.
Junior Brayden Koch was stellar for the Bruins (10-6) and poured in 25 points, including a 3-pointer late that helped seal the win as it pushed Capital’s lead from 10 to 13 late in the fourth quarter of the 15-point win.
“I thought our effort and our intensity on the defensive end was good in the first quarter, and then they kind of kicked it up a notch and we didn’t,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “They got on a little run, and we had trouble getting stops for the remainder of the game.”
Bozeman’s two scoring leaders throughout the season, Ty Huse and Jackson Basye, tallied 10 and 21 points, respectively. But it wasn’t enough to lift the Hawks to the tournament’s semifinals.
Instead, Bozeman (11-5) will face Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Huse shot 3 of 11 from the field. Basye was 8 of 11 including four 3-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
“(Huse) didn’t shoot a high percentage, which I’m sure he’s disappointed in,” Hostetler said. “I thought Jackson came out and was aggressive looking for his shot.”
Capital sophomore Hayden Opitz backed up Koch by scoring 18 points, grabbing three boards, getting two steals and dishing out two assists.
“A lot of time, we forget that these guys, some of them, are playing in their first state tournament game,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “And (Opitz) didn’t get off to a great start, but he kept fighting and battling.”
Combined, Opitz and Koch made 16 of 24 shots from the field.
“You expect players like Koch to get his points,” Hostetler said. “You just don’t want him to go off for a huge amount and (hope to) kind of limit the other guys, and we didn’t.”
After taking an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, Bozeman jumped ahead by nine early in the second. That’s when Capital went on an 11-2 run to tie the game. Then, a 7-0 spurt capped by a Tyler Tenney 3-pointer put the Bruins up 29-22 at the break.
Bozeman got within four points twice in the second half, but the Bruins kept the pressure on and managed to extend their lead each time.
Trent Rogers and Padraig Lang each had eight points for the Hawks. Brady Lang and Tanner Weppler supplied three and two points, respectively, to complete Bozeman’s scoring.
Capital advances to Thursday’s semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. against Great Falls.
“No one came in expecting us to do anything,” Almquist said. “We are playing with house money right now, so we are going to come in, let it rip and see what happens.”
On the other side of the bracket, Hostetler is hopeful his team can return to its winning ways.
“We’ve taken top teams and got wins against them, so I’m anxious to see how they turn around tomorrow in a loser-out game and prove they’re a good team,” he said. “We know we’re a good team, but we have to go out on the floor and prove it.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.