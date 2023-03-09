BUTTE — Kellen Harrison ripped the ball away, spinning around to get one final transition opportunity for Bozeman.
As he looked up, he launched the ball to a wide-open teammate, senior Luke Smith, who had room to put a final exclamation point on the game. Smith rose up with 40.3 seconds to play and dunked with authority to put the Hawks up 16.
A second-half comeback boosted East No. 2 Bozeman boys basketball to a 77-63 win over West No. 3 seed Butte in the first round of the Class AA tournament Thursday. Four Hawks scored in double figures, led by sophomore Kash Embry (20), Harrison (17), junior Rocky Lencioni (12) and Smith (11).
Coming off a 54-48 loss to Billings West in the Eastern AA Divisional championship game last weekend — in which Bozeman held a 14-point second half lead — Harrison said the Hawks needed this response. Against Butte, the Hawks were on the opposite end of the comeback, erasing a 13-point lead in the third quarter.
Bozeman (18-4) will next play West No. 1 seed Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We knew that we just didn’t have a great first half,” Harrison said. “We never counted ourselves out and came out, had a great third quarter and a great fourth quarter and we got it done.”
Harrison said it’s helped that the Hawks have played in hostile playoff environments against teams on their home courts. That includes a loss to Belgrade in the divisional last season and a win over Great Falls to open the 2023 divisional.
The Hawks also practiced at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse earlier in the week to get used to shooting in a bigger arena, head coach Troy Hostetler said.
“Obviously Butte plays some games here, so it’s a little bit better for them,” Hostetler added. “But everybody has to make the adjustment, not just us.”
Butte (12-11) leaned into the home court advantage early, feeding off the energy of local fans and a raucous student section. The Bulldogs went up 6-0 early and led 20-12 at the end of the first.
Freshman Hudson Luedtke led all scorers with 12 points in the first quarter, shooting 5 of 6 from the field. Hostetler called Luedtke a “tough cover” with his ability to change speeds and handle the ball with both hands. The Hawks adjusted after the first quarter, looking to stay in front of Luedtke and stop him from “getting in rhythm,” Harrison added.
Luedtke finished with 16 points, only scoring on four free throws in the second half.
“We backed off a little bit, made him shoot over the top of us,” Hostetler said. “We made him do that in the second half. Unfortunately, we fouled him one time when we did that. But we did a better job of staying in front and not giving him easy looks at the rim.”
Embry started off the second quarter with a layup to cut the lead to 20-14. Butte kept making shots, though, with Jace Stenson hitting a 3 to make it 30-16 with 4:33 left in the first half. Harrison and Butte’s Bo Demarais then traded baskets.
Lencioni looked to add a 3 but missed, and promptly fouled Stenson hard on the other end. The officials called Lencioni for the intentional foul and Stenson hit both free throws. Butte then turned the ball over after the Bulldogs couldn’t inbound the ball.
Bozeman had a late surge to end the first half, capped off by a late make by senior Connor Nye, to go into halftime down 34-27.
Cameron Gurnsey opened the second half with a steal and a dunk and later hit 1 of 2 free throws to put Butte back up 10. Casey Merrifield and Stenson both added 3s to extend the lead to 43-30.
Hostetler said this was the moment where the Hawks could have hung their heads and said, “it’s just not our night.” Instead, Bozeman fought back, starting with a make from junior Quaid Ash and Smith converting an and-1.
“They shot the ball very well, but we just kept playing,” Hostetler said. “Proud of the guys for that. That’s some good character. Way to compete in a tough environment when things aren’t going well for you.”
Embry later scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to cut it to 43-39. Butte’s Tocher Lee hit a 3, but Embry and Smith answered at the foul line to keep the lead at four points. Lencioni, Merrifield and Harrison then hit 3s in quick succession, along with layups from Gurnsey and Lencioni.
Ash then hit back-to-back 3s to end the third, with the second coming at the buzzer to give the Hawks their first lead of the game (56-53).
“(That felt) awesome,” Harrison said. “Quaid Ash. Just clutch.”
Luedtke hit a pair of free throws early in the fourth to cut the lead to 56-55. But Harrison answered with a layup and Stenson fouled out with 6:27 left to play. Stenson finished with 15 points.
Harrison and Embry both hit 3s and Smith later Euro-stepped into the lane for a layup. With 2:53 left to play, junior Chapman Wiehardt stepped into a 3 to put Bozeman up 71-61.
Harrison said the win is a “big jumpstart” for the rest of the tournament. But the Hawks quickly looked ahead to the matchup with Hellgate, which Hostetler said will be a “completely different game” based on the Knights’ style of play.
“So we’ll see if we can knock down some shots and defend a little bit better than we did tonight and continue to rebound the basketball there,” Hostetler said. “It’s going to get tougher from here.”
