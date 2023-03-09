Let the news come to you

BUTTE — Kellen Harrison ripped the ball away, spinning around to get one final transition opportunity for Bozeman.

As he looked up, he launched the ball to a wide-open teammate, senior Luke Smith, who had room to put a final exclamation point on the game. Smith rose up with 40.3 seconds to play and dunked with authority to put the Hawks up 16.

A second-half comeback boosted East No. 2 Bozeman boys basketball to a 77-63 win over West No. 3 seed Butte in the first round of the Class AA tournament Thursday. Four Hawks scored in double figures, led by sophomore Kash Embry (20), Harrison (17), junior Rocky Lencioni (12) and Smith (11).


Braden Shaw

