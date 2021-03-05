Bozeman advanced to the Class AA tournament after defeating Great Falls CMR 54-39 on Friday evening in the Hawks’ home gymnasium.
The Hawks shined in the third quarter when they turned in a stout defensive effort to create some separation that would last through the fourth quarter.
The Rustlers (3-12) managed just six points in the third, while Bozeman tallied 14 to take a 42-27 lead into the final quarter. In the fourth, the Hawks stretched their lead to as many as 17 before settling for the 15-point margin.
Bozeman (11-4) will play again next week at the state tournament in Great Falls.
“I thought the kids did a good job of maintaining their intensity and their effort for four quarters,” Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We weren’t always great executing. We turned the ball over a few too many times, and we didn’t knock as many shots down as we would like, but I thought the effort and the energy was great tonight.”
Hawks junior Ty Huse led the way with 18 points. He was backed up by Ryan Barnes with eight points, Tanner Weppler with seven and Tucker Macbeth and Bryson Zanto with six each.
Raef Newbrough led the Rustlers with 13 points.
The Hawks built an early advantage in the first quarter with some crafty skip passes to find an open shooter. Five different Bozeman players scored in the opening eight minutes, and the Hawks led 13-10 after the first.
The Rustlers offense was stymied in the early going, as Hawks junior Jackson Bayse tallied two blocks in the opening frame.
After Newbrough tied the game with a 3-pointer to open the second, the Hawks ripped off an 11-2 run to take a nine-point edge at 24-15, the largest advantage of the game to that point. That run featured a Huse 3-pointer, a putback and an alley-oop layup.
Bozeman led 28-21 going into halftime, setting the stage for the third quarter where the Hawks truly made their move en route to the state tournament.
