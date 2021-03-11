Bozeman turned in a well-rounded effort on Thursday afternoon, bouncing back from a quarterfinal loss with a 56-43 win against Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out game at the Class AA tournament in Great Falls.
The Hawks trailed the Wolfpack 10-9 after the first quarter, but Bozeman won each of the next three quarters to stay alive at state.
“I thought defensively we kept our energy up and we had fewer breakdowns than we did yesterday,” Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler said, thinking back to Wednesday’s 15-point loss to Helena Capital. “Offensively I thought we did a good job after the first quarter of finding some stuff that worked and getting into some spots where we could make some shots.”
Bozeman (12-5) took a 26-21 lead into halftime and a 40-32 advantage into the final quarter.
Hostetler said his team made a concerted effort to space the floor after not doing so in the opening quarter against the Wolfpack (7-10). The move paid dividends. The Hawks managed to find scoring opportunities across the board.
Senior Padraig Lang led the Hawks with 12 points. Jackson Basye and Brady Lang followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“That’s where we want to be at, getting three to four guys in the 10-, 12-, 14-point range,” Hostetler said. “When you do that, you’re a little bit tougher to beat.”
Ty Huse supplied seven points, and Bryson Zanto and Trent Rogers had six points apiece. Tucker Macbeth and Tanner Weppler each also scored a bucket for Bozeman.
The Hawks made 8 of 15 attempts from 3-point range and shot 12 of 19 from the foul line. Glacier, conversely, shot 6 of 20 on free throws.
Glacier’s Jaxson Olsen scored 13 points to lead the Wolfpack. Hostetler was proud of his team for not letting a second player have a big day, which was the case against Capital a day before.
“At this point, we just have to come ready to play and play with energy and focus,” Hostetler said. “Whoever it is, we have a big task ahead of us.”
