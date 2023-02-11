Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys basketball team won twice this weekend, beating Billings Senior 61-45 on Friday and Billings Skyview 66-53 on Saturday.

Against the Broncs, Kellen Harrison scored 18 points. Luke Smith and Chapman Wiehardt contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively. Kash Embry added nine.

The Hawks limited Senior to under 10 points in the middle two quarters to pull away.


