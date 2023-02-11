Bozeman’s boys basketball team won twice this weekend, beating Billings Senior 61-45 on Friday and Billings Skyview 66-53 on Saturday.
Against the Broncs, Kellen Harrison scored 18 points. Luke Smith and Chapman Wiehardt contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively. Kash Embry added nine.
The Hawks limited Senior to under 10 points in the middle two quarters to pull away.
In Saturday’s game, Harrison scored 18 points again and Rocky Lencioni supplied 15 points. Wiehardt and Jake Casagranda both scored eight points, and Embry again scored nine.
Skyview led 16-15 after the first quarter, but Bozeman led 30-27 at halftime. The Hawks put the game out of reach with a 22-8 third quarter.
Bozeman’s girls team split its games, winning 54-37 at Senior on Friday and falling 54-41 at home on Saturday to Skyview.
The win on Friday avenged a loss from January in which Senior’s Lauren Cummings scored 33 points. She was limited to 12 points in the rematch and just four after halftime.
On the other side, the Hawks had four players score in double digits, led by Clara Fox’s 16 points that included a trio of 3-pointers. Megan Schell scored 12 points, while Tyra Opperman and Tailyn Black each supplied 10 points. Avery Burkhart and Ava Epler each had three points to complete the scoring.
Burkhart scored 18 points on Saturday against the Falcons, and Black hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 11 points. Fox added five points.
Skyview’s Breanna Williams scored 31 points.
