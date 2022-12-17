Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Bozeman’s boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday behind a 29-point outburst from Kellen Harrison.
Harrison hit a trio of 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws to go with five other shots from the field in the Hawks’ 62-49 win over Kalispell Flathead.
Bozeman trailed 30-24 at halftime but outscored the Braves 22-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Luke Smith and Kash Embry each supplied nine points in the comeback win. Rocky Lencioni tallied five points, Jake Casagranda had four and Quaid Ash and Chapman Wiehardt each scored three.
The Hawks followed that up with a 49-43 win over Kalispell Glacier on Saturday afternoon to move to 2-1 this season.
Against the Wolfpack, Harrison scored 13 points, and Smith had 11. Casagranda contributed eight points, Lencioni had seven points and Embry scored six. Ash and Wiehardt each scored two points.
