Bozeman’s boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday behind a 29-point outburst from Kellen Harrison.

Harrison hit a trio of 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws to go with five other shots from the field in the Hawks’ 62-49 win over Kalispell Flathead.

Bozeman trailed 30-24 at halftime but outscored the Braves 22-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.


