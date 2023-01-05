Early in the fourth quarter, Belgrade’s offense came to another sudden halt.
Another pass was deflected, this time bouncing into the hands of Bozeman junior guard Kellen Harrison. He then tapped it ahead to junior forward Rocky Lencioni for the easy layup in transition.
Harrison and Lencioni were active on both ends of the floor all night, with Lencioni getting three wide open fast break opportunities in the fourth quarter alone. That defensive pressure helped Bozeman boys basketball cruise to a 72-34 win over Belgrade to open Eastern AA play Thursday night. Harrison (18), Lencioni (14) and senior Luke Smith (14) scored in double figures for the Hawks.
Harrison has been the go-to scorer through four games for Bozeman (3-1, 1-0), averaging just under 20 points a game (19.7). But the Hawks had an extremely balanced offensive effort Thursday, with no players in double figures until a Smith floater midway through the third.
In total, 11 different players scored for the Hawks.
“Teams obviously have to account for (Harrison),” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “But if we have other guys that can score the basketball, that makes his job a little bit easier to do and it makes us tough to guard.”
Hostetler appreciated seeing players like Lencioni and senior guard Connor Nye step up Thursday with “plus performances,” something the Hawks hadn’t seen through the first three games.
The Hawks also took advantage of a clear mismatch inside, looking to feed the ball to senior Jake Casagranda and Smith. Not all the shots were falling, especially in the first half, but Smith found his groove with 10 points in the third quarter.
Hostetler said he was mostly fine with some of the missed outside shots, “but that inside play, we've got to be able to finish stuff. If we do, we have a little bit better lead there at halftime.”
The Hawks held a 35-18 lead at the break, riding high off another 3-pointer from Harrison with about 19 seconds left in the first half. Harrison finished with five total 3-pointers.
Belgrade struggled to keep up with Bozeman’s aggressive play, something the Panthers (1-3, 0-1) haven’t seen much of outside of an 84-29 loss to Missoula Hellgate earlier this season.
“When the game speeds up like that, we need to slow down,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Right now what we're doing is getting real frantic.”
The Panthers are also looking to find their offensive identity after losing “probably 90% of our scoring” from last year, Powers said, with players like all-state guard Ta’Veus Randle and Wyatt Russell graduating.
Still, Powers noticed that his players looked like they were playing scared at times against Bozeman. He tried to reinvigorate them coming out of halftime.
“I tell the kids, ‘(Bozeman kids) wake up, have a bowl of Wheaties and go to school just like you do. They're just other high school kids,’” Powers said. “And we have to believe in ourselves and play aggressive and hard against them.”
While the Hawks wore down the Panthers throughout the second half, Powers said he was proud of the efforts of junior forward Rylan McCollim (six points), junior Daniel Marinko (five points) and sophomore point guard Braden Clyde (five points). Senior Taylor Tvedt led the Panthers with nine points.
The Panthers — a team with just three seniors — will continue growing this season, Powers added, and the team looks forward to a rematch with Bozeman on Jan. 31 in Belgrade, along with the rest of conference play.
“We'll watch film and look at some drills and make sure we're working hard at practice and trust the process,” Powers said. “The kids know that we're in it for the long haul. We're not in it for any individual game.”
Hostetler said the Hawks still have some things to clean up, such as defensive rebounding and finishing shots. But he likes where his team is at four games in, and he’s looking for the Hawks to “buckle down and play well” in the rest of conference play, starting against Billings West on Friday.
“This is where you're going to be at the end of the year as far as seeding, winning these games,” Hostetler said. “We also don't want to take it for granted that we're going to come and win on our home court. We've got to come out and play well. I thought we did that tonight.”
Gallatin splits games against Billings West
Gallatin boys basketball went 2-1 against Billings West last season, with the three games being decided by a combined five points.
In the first matchup of 2023, the Raptors won a bit more comfortably with a 67-59 victory Thursday night at home. Senior guard Eli Hunter led the team with 26 points, while juniors Jacob Sonju (14 points) and Zad Rodarte also scored in double figures (12 points).
Billy Carlson (19 points), Mitchell Fogelsong (13 points) and Cooper Tyson (12 points) led the Golden Bears in scoring.
West controlled most of the first half, though, going into the break up 40-24. But Gallatin roared back, outscoring West 25-8 in the third and making enough shots in the fourth to seal the win. The Raptors will next face Belgrade Saturday on the road.
Meanwhile, Gallatin girls basketball’s undefeated start came to an end Thursday with a 65-43 loss to West. Freshman point guard Jada Davis (14 points) and senior Jaeli Jenkins (11 points) scored in double figures for the Raptors.
Sydney Pierce (18 points) and Kourtney Grossman (10 points) led the Golden Bears.
Gallatin will next host Billings Skyview next Friday.
