BHS Boys Hoops v. Belgrade (copy)
Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni and sophomore Kash Embry go for the rebound during a game against Belgrade Thursday at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Early in the fourth quarter, Belgrade’s offense came to another sudden halt.

Another pass was deflected, this time bouncing into the hands of Bozeman junior guard Kellen Harrison. He then tapped it ahead to junior forward Rocky Lencioni for the easy layup in transition.

Harrison and Lencioni were active on both ends of the floor all night, with Lencioni getting three wide open fast break opportunities in the fourth quarter alone. That defensive pressure helped Bozeman boys basketball cruise to a 72-34 win over Belgrade to open Eastern AA play Thursday night. Harrison (18), Lencioni (14) and senior Luke Smith (14) scored in double figures for the Hawks.


