GREAT FALLS — The cheers emanating from the Bozeman boys basketball locker room signaled a moment of triumph and, possibly, redemption.
“We thought we had a good chance to win a divisional title last year and we didn't,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “So we're excited for that. We're more excited that we get an opportunity to go to the state tournament.”
After finishing third at last season’s Eastern AA Divisional — en route to a state title game appearance — No. 1 Bozeman has responded with two wins at this year’s tournament. The Hawks punched their ticket to state with a 66-46 win over No. 4 Billings Skyview Friday night in the divisional semifinal, a game Bozeman felt in complete control from the start.
This also marked Bozeman’s third win over Skyview this season. While he acknowledged the achievement, Hostetler said he doesn’t buy into the notion that beating a team for a third time is any more difficult than beating a team for the first time.
“I'm not saying Skyview's not a good team,” Hostetler said, “but we beat them three times for a reason. So you got to give us a little credit, that we're pretty good and the guys do a good job of following the game plan and executing.”
Bozeman (17-3) will next play No. 2 Billings West in the Eastern AA Divisional championship game Saturday at 8 p.m.
Junior Kellen Harrison led all scorers with 25 points and sophomore Kash Embry added 13. Junior Chapman Wiehardt and seniors Luke Smith and Jake Casagranda each added seven.
As a team, the Hawks shot 48.1% from the field — including 56.5% in the second half — and 54.2% from 3-point range. They also out-rebounded the Falcons by 13 (36-23). Bozeman has learned to win games through defense and rebounding when shots aren’t falling or players are in foul trouble, Hostetler said, but if the Hawks are hitting shots like Friday night, “we’re pretty tough to beat."
As several games have throughout the season, Friday's contest started with Harrison lighting it up from deep. The junior opened the game with a corner 3 and helped the Hawks to an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Harrison scored 17 points in the first half and had 24 before the end of the third.
Skyview’s Lane Love blocked a shot from Bozeman junior Quaid Ash to open the second, which helped set up a layup on the other end from Rhyse Owens. Harrison and Love then traded 3s, Owens went 1 of 2 at the free throw line and Embry hit a 3 to put Bozeman up 24-14.
Love — Class AA’s leading scorer during the regular season with 23.6 points per game — finished with a team-high 12 points. Owens, Anthony Schacht and Willes Frederick each added eight.
That team effort looked to keep Skyview (11-9) in it, along with some fouls on Bozeman. That included Schacht being fouled on a corner 3 by a late closeout from Smith and Smith being given a technical foul a few possessions later. Love was also fouled on the latter play and hit 3 of 4 free throws. Frederick also got a layup to go, making it a five-point possession.
But Bozeman still went up 34-26 into halftime and quickly brought the lead back up to 10 with a make from Smith in the third. Later in the quarter, after 3s from Schacht and Harrison, Casagranda hit from deep. Harrison then hit a baseline jumper and found Ash for a corner 3. Wiehardt also hit a 3 just before the end of the third.
Bozeman’s sharpshooting continued into the fourth, pushing the lead to as many as 24 points.
With a state tournament berth already secured, Hostetler said the Hawks are looking forward to earning the No. 1 seed for next week with a win in the divisional championship game. That would be the first time since 2019, which was also the last state championship season for Bozeman.
“It's been a while since we've been divisional champs,” Hostetler said. “So we're looking forward to that. It's a great opportunity for us against a good team.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.