GREAT FALLS — The cheers emanating from the Bozeman boys basketball locker room signaled a moment of triumph and, possibly, redemption.

“We thought we had a good chance to win a divisional title last year and we didn't,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “So we're excited for that. We're more excited that we get an opportunity to go to the state tournament.”

After finishing third at last season’s Eastern AA Divisional — en route to a state title game appearance — No. 1 Bozeman has responded with two wins at this year’s tournament. The Hawks punched their ticket to state with a 66-46 win over No. 4 Billings Skyview Friday night in the divisional semifinal, a game Bozeman felt in complete control from the start.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

