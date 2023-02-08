After coming off an impressive win over Eastern AA’s top team Billings West last Saturday, Bozeman boys basketball stumbled in a 78-67 road loss to Helena Tuesday.
The non-conference game was originally scheduled for mid-December but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Helena’s offense rolled Tuesday, with Tevin Wetzel leading all scorers with 37 points. Jaxan Lieberg (16) and Colter Petre (14) also scored in double figures, while Cael Murgel added nine points.
Bozeman’s Kellen Harrison led the Hawks with 26 points. Rocky Lencioni scored eight and Joey Stamer scored six. Chapman Wiehardt, Jake Casagranda, Connor Nye and Luke Smith each scored five.
Bozeman (10-3, 8-1 in Eastern AA) started off the game slow, trailing 10-4 at the end of the first. The Hawks responded with a strong second quarter — outscoring the Bengals 21-20 — but still trailed 30-25 at halftime. Helena (9-4, 6-3 in Western AA) also led 60-43 at the end of three.
The Hawks had a late burst in the fourth, scoring 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Bozeman will next host Billings Senior on Friday.
Bozeman girls stumbles in second half against Helena
Despite a competitive first two quarters, Bozeman girls basketball came up short in the second half to Helena, falling 66-45 at home Tuesday.
Helena’s Alex Bullock led all scorers with 22 points. Avery Kraft (13) and Maloree English (11) also scored in double figures for the Bengals. Logan Todorovich added seven points.
Clara Fox led Bozeman in scoring with 12 points. Sarayah Jones also scored seven points and both Avery Burkhart and Tyra Opperman scored six. Tailyn Black scored five points.
Bozeman (2-11, 2-7 in Eastern AA) hung with Helena early on, trailing 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Bengals (9-4, 6-3 in Western AA) turned it on late, leading 47-36 at the end of three and outscoring the Hawks 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
Bozeman will next face Billings Senior on the road Friday.
