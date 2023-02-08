Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

After coming off an impressive win over Eastern AA’s top team Billings West last Saturday, Bozeman boys basketball stumbled in a 78-67 road loss to Helena Tuesday.

The non-conference game was originally scheduled for mid-December but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Helena’s offense rolled Tuesday, with Tevin Wetzel leading all scorers with 37 points. Jaxan Lieberg (16) and Colter Petre (14) also scored in double figures, while Cael Murgel added nine points.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you