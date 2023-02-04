Bozeman’s Luke Smith looks to shoot over Billings West’s Billy Carlson in the first half on Saturday at Bozeman High.
Bozeman’s Kash Embry shoots a floater over the Billings West defense in the second half on Saturday at Bozeman High.
Bozeman’s boys basketball team won 53-50 against Billings West at home on Saturday behind 12 points from Kellen Harrison and 11 points each from Kash Embry and Luke Smith.
Rocky Lencioni scored seven points for the Hawks, and Jake Casagranda added six.
Cooper Tyson and Billy Carlson each scored 13 points for the Golden Bears.
Bozeman’s girls basketball team fell 58-25 on Saturday at Billings West.
Tailyn Black led the Hawks with 15 points. Holly Brown had three points, and Megan Schell scored four.
West’s Kourtney Grossman scored 17 points, and Halle Haber had 11. Brooklyn Pierce and Sydney Pierce each contributed nine points.
Bozeman was limited to four, six and five points in the first three quarters, respectively. The Golden Bears, meanwhile, scored 15, 20 and 18 in those periods.
