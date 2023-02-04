Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys basketball team won 53-50 against Billings West at home on Saturday behind 12 points from Kellen Harrison and 11 points each from Kash Embry and Luke Smith.

Rocky Lencioni scored seven points for the Hawks, and Jake Casagranda added six.

Cooper Tyson and Billy Carlson each scored 13 points for the Golden Bears.


