There hasn’t been a team in Class AA boys basketball more consistent than Bozeman this season.
“I guess that kind of gives you the feeling that you’re going to play at a certain level,” Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We’ve done that all year, so we just need to replicate that and obviously clean up some things that we feel we need to clean up and just be ready to go.”
The Hawks (17-1, 14-0 Eastern AA) are primed for the upcoming Eastern AA divisional tournament at Belgrade Thursday through Saturday. Bozeman will be the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Belgrade (5-13, 3-11 Eastern AA) in the opening round at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
There’s a familiarity between these two teams, given they most recently played last Thursday at Belgrade with the Hawks winning 52-23. Hostetler said matching up with the Panthers again is definitely an added bonus.
“But we’re also playing them on their home court, so they should feel comfortable,” Hostetler said. “We’ve got to be ready to go when Thursday morning rolls around.”
And there’s no reason to think Bozeman won’t be ready, with the Hawks — who haven’t lost since a 56-50 defeat to Helena Capital on Dec. 21 — ending the regular season on a 14-game winning streak. They’re led by Ty Huse (16 points per game), and spread the floor with shooters, with Kellen Harrison (52.3%), Bryson Zanto (51.9%) and Jackson Basye (45.1%) ranked the top three 3-point shooters in Class AA. Harrison also ranks eighth in Class AA in field goal percentage (52.4%).
Bozeman’s first opponent holds some offensive firepower as well, led by Belgrade junior Ta’Veus Randle. Randle is the top scorer in Class AA this season (22.9 points per game), and ranks top five in assists (third, 4.18), steals (first, 3.29), blocks (fifth, 1.35) and made field goals per game (first, 7.12) in Class AA. He — along with Wyatt Russell (10.9 points per game), Kade Schlauch (9.6 points per game) and the rest of the Panthers — will look to upset the Hawks Thursday, after finishing the regular season 0-2 against Bozeman.
“Everybody’s got a shot right now, so that makes it exciting and we’re looking forward to it,” Hostetler said.
Another team looking to make a run at a state tournament berth is Gallatin (9-9, 7-7 Eastern AA), which worked its way to the No. 3 seed at divisionals. The Raptors will first match up with No. 6 seed Billings West (8-10, 5-9 Eastern AA) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said earlier this season that a team is only as good as the game ahead of it, something he preached to his team as it closed out the regular season.
“When I talk about the game that’s ahead of us, in tournament play you kind of have to have a short-term memory,” Claxton said, “because you have a quick turnaround and you’re only going to be as good as the game that’s right in front of you. So that’s a similar mentality that we’ve tried to embrace here late in the season, and we’re just going to do everything we can to put together our most focused preparation this week.”
The Raptors won both games during the regular season — including a 55-54 win on Feb. 3 thanks to an Eli Hunter buzzer-beater — with the two contests decided by a combined three points.
Hunter scored a team-high 19 points against the Golden Bears in the rematch, and the Raptors will need him once again Thursday. Hunter is currently ranked eighth in Class AA in scoring (15.3 points per game) and has been the team’s leading scorer in 13 games this season. He’ll have some help from players like Quinn Clark (63.6%) and Rylan Schlepp (60.5%), who sit Nos. 1 and 2 in field goal percentage in Class AA this season. Schlepp also ranks second in rebounding (9.4 per game) and scores 10.6 points per game.
On the other side, West is led in scoring this season by Sam Phillips (15.1 points per game) and Gabe Hatler (11.6 points per game). Cooper Tyson and Billy Carlson should also play key roles, with Tyson leading the team in scoring last game against Gallatin (17 points) and Carlson averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Based on the history between these teams — and how seeds 3-7 at divisionals are separated by two games — Claxton said the Raptors need to be prepared for a tough road ahead. It also means Gallatin’s first matchup has the potential to be one of the best games of the tournament.
“(It helps) just knowing that it’s going to be competitive and that we definitely still have areas to improve from those first matchups that we had (against West),” Claxton said. “And I think the fact that these games were so close is a motivating factor that you have to put your best team on the floor in the tournament.”
Bozeman, Gallatin girls look for more progress
All season, Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley has looked for her team to “put four quarters together” and play more consistently.
And to close out the regular season, the Hawks (5-13, 5-9 Eastern AA) started to do that. Bozeman won three of their final five regular season games, including back-to-back wins over Great Falls (52-34 on Feb. 19) and Belgrade (45-36 on Feb. 24).
At Eastern AA divisionals, the No. 5 seed Hawks will play No. 4 seed Great Falls CMR (9-9, 8-6 Eastern AA), a team they’re 0-2 against this season. Bozeman narrowly lost the first matchup 38-33 on Jan. 20 at home, while the Rustlers rolled to a 45-18 victory in the rematch on Feb. 17. Bozeman and CMR will play in the rubber match at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Hawks are led by Avery Burkhart, who ranks eighth in Class AA in rebounding (8.2 per game), sixth in blocked shots (1 per game) and 13th in field goal percentage (45.4%) this season. Tailyn Black also ranks top 10 in assists (eighth, 2.81 per game) and free throw percentage (10th, 71.4%) in Class AA.
On the other side, CMR is led by Lauren Lindseth, who is 11th in Class AA in scoring (11.4 points per game), third in field goal percentage (56.9%) and fifth in steals (2.75 per game) this season.
While Bozeman looks to get its first win over CMR this season, Mobley said it helps that every team is starting with a clean slate this weekend.
“Now that we have hit the postseason, every team is 0-0,” Mobley said. “We are really focusing on our team and teammates moving forward. I feel we are starting to hit our stride and really believing in each other, which can be scary (for our opponents).”
Elsewhere in the bracket is No. 8 seed Gallatin (1-17, 1-13 Eastern AA), which will face No. 1 seed Billings West in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
West (17-1, 13-1 Eastern AA) won both matchups earlier this season and is led by the trio of Taylee Chirrick (12.6 points per game), Layla Baumann (11.7) and Kaitlin Grossmann (10.3).
Meanwhile, Gallatin is led by Avery Walker (8.6 points per game) and Makinlee Naffziger (6.5). Naffziger is also the team’s best three-point shooter (32.8%) this season.
Much like Mobley, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist is looking to see his team make more progress in the tournament. He added anything can happen at this point in the year.
“We are excited for an opportunity to try and put it all together this weekend in divisionals,” Holmquist said. “Our mindset is it’s time to rise up and play like we have nothing to lose. It’s a whole new season and it should be a fun tournament and atmosphere.”