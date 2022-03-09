All season, one of Gallatin’s main goals has been to make it to the state tournament. But now after securing their spot, the Raptors want more.
“Obviously it’s great being there,” Gallatin junior Eli Hunter said, “but we want to go there and we want to take state, you know? We want to make history for this school.
“It’s good to be there, but we’ve got to win some games there.”
Both Gallatin and Bozeman are headed to the Class AA boys basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday at MetraPark in Billings. Gallatin will open against Western AA No. 1 seed Helena Capital at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, while Bozeman will take on No. 2 seed Missoula Big Sky at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Raptors hope this will be a memorable run at state in just the program’s second season.
“It’s huge for us, more than anything, going forward to give the kids watching something to look up to and build a good foundation for this school,” Hunter said.
After initially dropping a game to Billings West in overtime, Gallatin (11-11) earned its state berth with back-to-back wins over Great Falls and Belgrade at the Eastern AA Divisional last weekend. Gallatin will be the East’s No. 4 seed at state.
The unpredictability of that tournament — which opened with No. 8 seed Belgrade upsetting No. 1 seed Bozeman — served as a valuable learning opportunity for the Raptors.
“Some of the lessons are, a lead is never safe until the final horn buzzes and you have to get off to a good start in tournament play,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “That’s so key and (those are) some of the lessons that we took because we were ahead (against West), then we lost a game. Then we were behind (against Belgrade) on Saturday morning and came back to close it out. So you’ve got to maintain and play four quarters of basketball.”
And while Gallatin had to fight to get to state, it doesn’t get any easier in Billings. Capital (19-2) — which beat both Gallatin and Bozeman during the regular season — has been one of the best teams in Class AA all year. The Bruins beat Kalispell Flathead, Helena High and Big Sky at the Western AA Divisional to earn the No. 1 seed.
Capital is also led by Brayden Koch, who ranks second in Class AA in scoring (21.8 points per game). Koch scored a game-high 31 points against Big Sky in the Western AA Divisional final.
It does help the Raptors, though, that they have some familiarity with Capital. Gallatin lost to the Bruins 59-50 to open the regular season on Dec. 10, and Claxton said that experience can only benefit in the rematch.
“That’s a long time ago, but you still have some of the same tendencies, and the player personnel has relatively remained the same,” Claxton said.
“This is a very disciplined, well-coached team. They step into their roles and they do it well. So in order to keep pace with them, you have to have that same sort of discipline and that same focus on the defensive end.”
Claxton added that while he wants to allow his players some recovery time after the Divisional, the approach doesn’t change much from previous weeks practice-wise.
“We will play and compete in some live situations, but we also have to focus a lot on the mental aspect of it,” Claxton said. “Because you can work so hard that you’re fully fatigued and not ready with all your energy on Thursday, on game day.”
Gallatin will also be without senior Rylan Schlepp at state after he injured his ankle at the Divisional. Schlepp has been one of the leaders for this Gallatin team and one of the best big men in Class AA this season.
In Schlepp’s absence, Gallatin will fall back on players like Tyler Nansel, Quinn Clark and Hunter, who scored a game-high 27 points against Capital in the first matchup. Hunter said despite any previous setbacks this season, the Raptors are confident they can compete with anybody in the state.
This weekend is the chance to prove it.
“I’m just excited to go compete on a big stage,” Hunter said. “It’s going to be really fun just getting to play against some of the competition from the other side (of the state).”
Bozeman looks to continue winning ways
Bozeman received a notable wake-up call at the Eastern AA Divisional. But now that the Hawks are heading back to state, it could play to their benefit.
“If we come out and overlook a team, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, they can automatically beat us,” Bozeman senior Ty Huse said. “We’ve just got to play our hardest and treat every opponent the same.”
The realization came when Bozeman (20-2) surprisingly lost to Belgrade. But instead of folding, the Hawks rallied for three straight wins against Great Falls CMR, West and Gallatin to earn the East’s No. 3 seed.
“If they didn’t think they were resilient before this, they certainly know now,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “I thought they did a great job of taking it one game at a time. So, super job by them getting mentally back down to earth and getting ready to play another basketball game. And not only that, pressure basketball games — ones that if you lose, you’re done.”
After falling to Capital 56-50 on Dec. 21, Bozeman won 14 straight heading into the Divisional. Huse said the Hawks hope to ride some of that momentum heading into the state tournament.
“But it really doesn’t matter at this point,” Huse said. “What matters are the games ahead of us. So right now we’ve got to focus on our next game, not what happened in the past.”
That next game is against Big Sky (11-10), which beat Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate before losing to Capital 64-60 in the Western AA Divisional championship game. The Eagles are led by the trio of Caden Bateman (10.7 points per game), Shane Shepherd (9.6) and Tre Reed (8.0).
Big Sky and Bozeman have yet to play this season, so Hostetler said he’s excited to see what will happen in the Hawks’ opening game.
“They’re very similar to us in how they play, some of the things they do,” Hostetler said. “It should be a fun game to watch. I think the guys will be ready.
“Obviously our first game of the Divisional tournament didn’t go well. I don’t expect us to have that same situation. I expect us to come out and play well.”
To help prepare his team, Hostetler had the Hawks practice at Worthington Arena on Montana State’s campus Monday to get accustomed to playing in a bigger arena and atmosphere. Other than that — and some much-needed rest after playing four games in three days at the Divisional — Hostetler said Bozeman is keeping practice relatively similar to recent weeks.
The Hawks will also rely on both past experience at the state tournament and their group of seniors, led by Huse, Bryson Zanto, Jackson Basye, Trent Rogers and Kendall Stromberg. Huse added that it’s of the utmost importance to have the right mentality heading into state — some wisdom the seniors can impart on their younger teammates.
Huse is also looking forward to one last ride with this group of longtime friends.
“I’ve grown up playing with them since the third grade and any time before that,” Huse said. “It just means a lot to have another opportunity to play with them.”
Bozeman will look to prove it is still one of the best teams in Class AA at state this weekend, even after dropping a game at the Divisional. It’s important to keep in mind, Hostetler said, that one off game doesn’t define Bozeman’s season.
“We’re still a good basketball team,” Hostetler said. “We’re still a team that now has only lost two games, so we have to understand that there’s not a lot that we need to do differently. We just need to play well, as does everybody this time of the year.”