GREAT FALLS — As senior Tailyn Black’s free throws went through the net — and a desperation 3 from Great Falls’ Dani Senger was off the mark at the buzzer — the Bozeman girls basketball sideline burst into celebration.
The acoustics in Great Falls’ “Old Gym” — where No. 7 Bozeman pulled off the 48-43 upset over No. 5 Great Falls Saturday morning — already make a normal game raucous. But when a team advances to state, the joyous screams make the wooden bleachers shake.
“The last couple games they really believed in each other,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. “They left it on the floor. We were gassed.
“So I think the excitement and the knowing that we're going to state, I'm super proud of our kids. I think they deserve it and they've come together at the right time.”
After winning just three games during the regular season, Bozeman (5-17) earned a trip to state with wins over Great Falls CMR on Friday and Great Falls on Saturday. The Hawks trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter, and hadn’t scored more than 12 in any of the first three periods. But a 23-point explosion in the fourth flipped momentum as Bozeman held on for the win.
Over in Great Falls High’s main gym, No. 3 Gallatin girls basketball experienced similar joy with a 59-41 win over No. 4 Billings Senior. After winning just two combined games in the program’s first two seasons, the Raptors will play in the Class AA tournament for the first time next week in Butte.
“Obviously, we want to be as successful as we can, but to get to the state tournament was our goal from day one,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “And so I'm super proud (of our team) for accomplishing that.”
A couple hours later, the teams met for the third time this season in the Eastern AA Divisional girls third place game. Gallatin won 61-43, earning the No. 3 seed at the Class AA tournament. Bozeman will be the No. 4 seed.
Freshman Jada Davis (17) and junior Karsen Breeding (14) led the Raptors in scoring, while Black (13) and senior Megan Schell (nine) led the Hawks.
Gallatin fell to No. 2 Billings Skyview 58-38 in the girls semifinals Friday night, a result Holmquist attributed to the experience of the Falcons. He added that he was proud of how his team bounced back for two wins Saturday and that the Raptors’ depth was a “big factor” in keeping everyone fresh.
“That's why I wanted to develop this depth and get everybody this experience because I know what these tournaments are like,” Holmquist said. “And for us to make a two-week run, to have nine kids that are contributing and stepping up and doing things, that's a big advantage for us.”
That rotation helped Gallatin weather a back-and-forth first quarter, which ended in the Raptors trailing 14-13. Momentum shifted back in Gallatin’s favor before halftime, though, with the Raptors going on a 20-7 run to close out the quarter. Breeding scored seven in the frame, while freshman Avé Ovegard and sophomore Emma Hardman each added four.
All season, Gallatin has focused on inside-out passing to get open looks through paint touches. The team also runs a drill called “hot potato” in practices, Holmquist said, which emphasizes consistent ball movement.
Whether it was Ovegard, Breeding, Hardman, or senior Jaeli Jenkins, the Raptors kept the ball moving through the high post against the Hawks. Holmquist said he could hear “one more” several possessions as well, with an extra pass setting up an open 3.
“It's fun to see that come to fruition as the season's winding down here, that they're doing those things that we focus on in practice daily,” Holmquist said.
Gallatin continued to apply pressure in the second half, whether it be steals on the defensive end or a pair of 3s from Davis and a floater from Jenkins in the fourth putting the game out of reach.
Mobley applauded her team’s effort across two games Saturday, especially in the all-important win over Great Falls. The goal is to build on these past few games and “surprise some teams” next week at state.
“There's some things that we've got to clean up as far as turnovers and rebounding,” Mobley said, “but I'm proud of the way our kids competed this weekend.”
For Gallatin, Holmquist is looking forward to seeing the Raptors continue to grow as they close out the season at state.
“Obviously for us, first time getting in the state tournament,” Holmquist said. “With us being a young and inexperienced team, just getting that experience is going to be a big, big deal for us.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.