Bozeman boys basketball made it to the Class AA championship game, led by a starting five of senior shooters. Gallatin competed in the state tournament for the first time in school history, making it to the consolation semifinals.
The Hawks lost seven seniors from last year’s team, including starters Ty Huse, Jackson Basye, Bryson Zanto, Kendall Stromberg and Trent Rogers. Bozeman was the highest scoring team during the regular season (67.8 points per game), propelling the Hawks to a final record of 21-3 after falling to Helena Capital in the state title game.
Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said the 2022-23 Hawks won’t shoot the ball as well this year — “You’re not going to have many teams that have five guys that can knock down 3s like that,” he said — but they plan to make up for it in other ways.
“We’re a little bit bigger inside physically,” Hostetler said, “so that will help us on the boards, defending the post, things of that nature. I like this team. I think they’ll be able to do some things.”
It also helps that many of the players on junior varsity last season went up against the varsity team in practice regularly, Hostetler said.
“They never had a JV game where they had as tough a game as they had at practice,” Hostetler said. “So it was great going up against those guys. It gets them ready for when they have to step up and play varsity minutes like they do this year.”
And while it may take some time to “get their legs underneath them” after a run to the Class AA football title game, Hostetler said it’s also beneficial that several football players are on the roster since they’re used to high-pressure situations.
One of those players is junior guard Kellen Harrison, who was essentially the sixth man on last year’s team. He even led Class AA in 3-point shooting (52.3%) during the regular season and showed promise defensively.
“We expect him to carry a big load for us,” Hostetler said. “He’s a talented kid. He works hard, he’s competitive. He shoots it well, he can take you off the dribble, he can defend.
“I think that’s what might separate him from a few other guards that you see this year, is he will get after you defensively.”
But Hostetler also pointed to several other players who can “step up on any given night” and lighten that load for Harrison. Seniors Jake Casagranda and Luke Smith — who both played limited minutes on varsity last season — will have increased roles. The same can be said for juniors Rocky Lencioni, Quaid Ash and Chapman Wiehardt, as well as sophomore Cash Embry.
“We’ll see what we have depth-wise through this first month of the season,” Hostetler said. “But I think we’ve got a lot of guys that are going to be very productive on the court.”
Gallatin lost five seniors from last year’s team — including starters Tyler Nansel and Rylan Schlepp — but returns several key contributors. The state tournament appearance in the program’s second year is also a “huge motivating factor” for this season, head coach Michael Claxton said.
“It was a great experience, a valuable experience, that any program, especially a young program like ours, would take any day,” Claxton said. “We had some success and we also had some heartbreaking losses when we felt we were right there in the mix with some of the best teams in the state.”
The Raptors bring back three seniors — Eli Hunter, Garrett Dahlke and Logan Springer — along with 11 juniors, which includes forward Quinn Clark. Claxton said practices are more competitive so far, with 18 players between JV and varsity.
The increased number of upperclassmen will pay dividends this season, Claxton added, especially for the senior trio who were “thrown right in the mix” as sophomores when Gallatin opened in 2020.
“They played one year of freshman basketball (at Bozeman High) and then the next year they’re playing JV/varsity level and playing big roles,” Claxton said. “That experience that they gained is going to be huge in terms of us taking a step forward this year.”
The biggest name on the roster is Hunter, who was one of the best scoring guards in the state with 16.8 points per game last season. Hunter has gotten stronger this offseason, Claxton said, and worked on balancing his game to complement his shooting ability. He’ll also be called on to be a leader this season.
“There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders,” Claxton said. “But as the team goes and as he develops more trust and chemistry with his teammates, that’s when we’re going to be at our best.
“Because just like last season, he’s going to attract a lot of attention and defenses are going to be focused on making all of his points tough and contesting all of his shots and making him put it on the floor.”
While both teams continue growing, they’ll also be dealing with an added variable this season: the addition of a shot clock. The Montana High School Association approved a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls basketball starting in the 2022-23 season. Clocks were installed over the summer.
Hostetler said Bozeman has shortened the shot clock in practice to get the Hawks accustomed to playing faster. That’s led to the clock running out a couple times due to players not paying attention. But that’s “not a huge worry right now,” he said, because Bozeman is more focused on installing its base offense and defense.
Meanwhile, Gallatin didn’t focus on the shot clock much during the offseason. Claxton said his players have hardly noticed the change; in an intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday night, Claxton only remembers a couple instances of the clock getting under 10 seconds.
The main focus has been playing to the whistle instead of the clock running out, he said.
“If you hear the shot clock horn sound, I think some players are going to stop playing as if that’s the end of the quarter when the whistle is what really controls the game,” Claxton said. “So we try to get our guys to play out possessions and make sure you stay invested until you hear a whistle.”
As the season approaches, both Hostetler and Claxton said that it’s too early to say what these teams’ ceilings are. For Bozeman right now, it’s about improving each day as former JV players transition to varsity.
“It’s really important that we come to each practice and work to get a little better at what we’re doing,” Hostetler said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine by the middle to end of the season.”
Gallatin is taking a similar approach, with the main goal to play the game “the right way” and finish the season strong. The Raptors also plan to treat each game on the schedule as a “championship-level game,” Claxton said, starting with Friday’s season opener.
“But the only way to do that is to make sure we’re doing the right things every day in practice,” Claxton said. “And that game by game we’re taking small steps forward, that we’re improving every time we step on the floor.”
Bozeman will open its season on the road against Capital Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Gallatin will face Butte on the road Friday at 6 p.m.
