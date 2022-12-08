Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman boys basketball made it to the Class AA championship game, led by a starting five of senior shooters. Gallatin competed in the state tournament for the first time in school history, making it to the consolation semifinals.

The Hawks lost seven seniors from last year’s team, including starters Ty Huse, Jackson Basye, Bryson Zanto, Kendall Stromberg and Trent Rogers. Bozeman was the highest scoring team during the regular season (67.8 points per game), propelling the Hawks to a final record of 21-3 after falling to Helena Capital in the state title game.

Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said the 2022-23 Hawks won’t shoot the ball as well this year — “You’re not going to have many teams that have five guys that can knock down 3s like that,” he said — but they plan to make up for it in other ways.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you