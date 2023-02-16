With Gallatin up four midway through the fourth quarter, Great Falls guard Ashlyn Jones drove inside. But as she went up, her shot met the outstretched hands of Gallatin guard Novelle McQuiston.
As junior Addie Swanson clapped her hands and let out a “let’s go” underneath the basket, McQuiston grabbed the ball and raced down the floor. She finished the play with a deep jumper to put the Raptors up six.
Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist has said throughout this season how comfortable he is utilizing his bench, with up to nine Raptors regularly seeing the floor. It’s been a season-long preparation to get Gallatin ready for the multi-day grinds that are the Eastern AA Divisional and Class AA tournaments.
Against Great Falls, Gallatin got 18 points off the bench, with McQuiston scoring eight and freshman Avé Ovegard and Swanson each adding five.
“That’s what we need down the stretch because we’re going to have to have different people step up in order for us to make a run,” Holmquist said.
The Raptors will also need to win close games, such as the one against the Bison. Gallatin held off a second-half surge to defeat Great Falls 60-51 at home Thursday. Freshman guard Jada Davis led the Raptors with 15 points and senior Aspen Evenson added 11.
Gallatin (12-4, 8-4 in Eastern AA) led the entire way, including a two-point advantage at halftime and a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
“I feel like it just proves to us that if we keep working together we can accomplish good things, even when it’s hard,” Evenson said. “We came out a little flat and we weren’t hitting as many shots as we normally do. So if we just stick together and move the ball and get stops on defense, then we can do anything.”
After the game, Holmquist said he emphasized to his team the need to finish strong and stay locked in as the Raptors close out the season.
“That happens this time of year. It’s a grind,” Holmquist said. “Physically, they’re young and can handle a lot, but it’s a mental grind trying to get through this year and (we’re now) kind of on the homestretch here.”
A slow start for both sides indicated what kind of game might transpire Thursday. Great Falls (6-10, 5-7 in Eastern AA) didn’t score its first points of the game until a pair of free throws from Isis Haslem with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Raptors’ offense was effective, but inconsistent. Holmquist said his team worked on getting the ball inside more during practice this week. It worked at times during the first half, such as junior Karsen Breeding finding Evenson on a cut in the lane for an easy two. That elicited a fist pump from Holmquist on the other end.
But Gallatin only led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, with Jones hitting a 3 right at the buzzer. Jones led all scorers with 18 points and was a point of emphasis for Gallatin’s defense. Holmquist said the Bison specialize in dribble handoffs and driving and kicking to open shooters, especially Jones.
“We let her get a few outside shots,” Evenson said. “But for the most part, we were in good help-side (defense) and we talked about her and stayed together so we didn’t let her get as many (shots) on the inside.”
Holmquist added that he was pleased with the Raptors’ matchup zone defensive looks as well as the full-court press. That backcourt pressure forced several Great Falls turnovers, including a 10-second violation in the second quarter.
“We’re at the end of the year where we’ve got to be able to (switch defenses) to teams because it’s really hard at the end of the year to play one defense the whole game,” Holmquist said. “We’ve got to be able to switch it up and that’s what we were really trying to do tonight.”
Still, Great Falls continued to keep things close. A reverse layup at the buzzer by Kyesha Farmer cut the lead to 29-27 at halftime. At the end of the third quarter, Jones blocked a last-second layup attempt from Swanson to keep the game at 43-42.
Another 3 from McQuiston opened the fourth, followed by a pair of free throws from Great Falls’ Dani Senger. Breeding then got a shot to fall before McQuiston’s block and deep shot. Senior Jaeli Jenkins then was fouled on a made layup — but missed the free throw — and Davis added a third-chance layup on the next possession. That sequence helped put the Raptors up 54-44.
The teams continued to trade free throws, but a corner 3 from Evenson and a basket from Ovegard helped seal it.
Holmquist said Thursday’s game was another reminder to focus on “all these little things,” such as winning 50-50 balls and boxing out after each shot attempt. It also includes being more consistent offensively and playing inside out.
“But with a young team — I can’t say we’re inexperienced anymore because we’ve played 16 games now — but again, sometimes that youth takes over a little bit where we just kind of lose focus,” Holmquist said. “But that’s what we’re just striving to get better at these last three or four weeks.”
