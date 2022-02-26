BELGRADE—Less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, Grace Garvert spotted up on the wing and launched a 3-point attempt. The ball banked off the glass and went in much to the approval of teammates who leapt off the bench behind her.
When asked after the game if she meant to bank in the shot, the senior began to laugh.
“I did not call that,” Garvert said with a grin. “I wish I would have.”
Garvert connected on three 3s in the contest, including two in first quarter, as the Panthers jumped out to a big lead and then fended off a pair of rallies by Gallatin to post a 56-40 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Garvert, who finished with a game-high 13 points, noted the team was determined not to lose the game after Gallatin had rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Panthers 50-49 on Jan. 28.
“We came out with a vengeance,” she said. “We definitely knew we needed that one to secure a place for seventh, and we did not want to lose to them again. That just burned after the first time.”
Belgrade (3-15) secured the No. 7 seed at next week’s divisional tournament with the win. Head coach Erin Nolte expects the Panthers to face Billings Skyview, which won both regular season contests, in the first round.
“The last time we played Skyview we had a good first half. So I think that we kind of know that we can get to them and we can play,” she said. “Even if we’re a little competitive (in a loss) that would be our momentum. The back side of the bracket anybody can win.”
While Belgrade will host the divisional tournament, Saturday served as the final regular season home game for the team’s four seniors. It’s the first time in recent memory the program has won on senior day, and the first in AA.
Thus, Nolte noted it was a big accomplishment for the senior class, which has won just five games since Belgrade moved up to AA three years ago.
“They started as freshmen in an A program and then they stepped into a AA program as a sophomore and most of them have played for me for three years,” she said. “So they’ve gone through the struggles of losing by 30 points every single game and then getting a little closer and now we’re finally competing. So these kids are the backbone of this program and the reason we’ve progressed.”
All four seniors — Riley McMahon, Naomi Reanier, Randi Widdicombe and Garvert — scored in the contest, and Garvert got things going with a 3 just over a minute into the contest. After drilling her second of the opening frame to make it 13-5, Belgrade appeared to have all the momentum as the lead swelled to 16 in the second quarter.
But Gallatin (1-17) closed out the first half on an 11-2 run featuring back-to-back 3s by Melaina Springer and a putback from Emma Hardman.
“They came back with their defense. They’re a tight defending team and put us on our heels for a second. But they kept fighting,” Nolte said. “That’s the way that we know that we can play.”
Belgrade opened the second half with a 3 by Olivia Wegner to spark a 10-0 run. While the Raptors rallied following a traditional three-point play by Makyah Albrecht to trim a 17-point deficit to 10, at 37-27, late in the third quarter, the comeback stalled from there.
“I just felt like we were flat. I wish I could put my thumb on it. Obviously Belgrade came out and played with some good energy, but we were just flat,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “We made a couple of runs, but we just were not very consistent taking care of the basketball.”
Following Garvert’s 3 to begin the final frame, Belgrade stretched the lead as high as 20.
Reanier finished with 10 points, while McKenna Morris and Wegner combined for 17. Ten players scored in the contest as the Panthers eclipsed the 50-point mark for fifth time this season.
“We did really well with going through the ups and downs of the game,” Garvert said. “I know that the refs (calls) sometimes don’t go our way and it drops our energy sometimes. But I think we really improved this season overall with controlling our energy and keeping it up even though things are not going our way.”
Hardman led Gallatin with 13 points and four rebounds, while Makinlee Naffziger and Albrecht each had five points.
The Raptors enter divisional as the No. 8 seed and are likely to play Billings West. While Holmquist felt like the team took a little step back with the loss, he likes how they’d been playing over the past several weeks.
“It’s not a secret that Skyview and West are a level above everybody else in the league right now. But after that I feel like we’ve played with every team in the conference,” Holmquist said. “For us, just like a lot of these teams, it’s a matter of putting together four quarters. Even against West and Skyview we’ve had quarters where we could play with them, but you’ve got to be able to play 35-40 minutes of consistent basketball.
“Today I thought we played well the second quarter, and other than that I thought we were really flat.”