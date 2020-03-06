Belgrade and Billings Skyview stayed even throughout the first half. Neither team led by more than one point after each of the first two quarters.
But after the Panthers built a seven-point lead entering the fourth, the Falcons stormed back for the 64-52 win Friday in Billings.
“That was probably one of our best games of the season,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “We played hard, we shot the ball well. It was unfortunate it just wasn’t enough at the end.”
The Panthers’ loss in the Eastern AA Divisional loser-out matchup signaled the end of Belgrade’s season. In the Panthers’ first season in Class AA and with Nolte in her first season as head coach, Belgrade finished the year 1-19.
Skyview made key baskets down the stretch. The Falcons scored eight straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 53-50 lead with three and a half minutes left. Skyview outscored the Panthers 26-7 in the final eight minutes.
“They hit some shots at the end that kind of separated,” Nolte said. “Our girls played super hard, and they left it all on the floor tonight.”
Gabby Weber finished with a team-high 15 points while Naomi Reanier and Olivia Wegner scored 13 and nine, respectively. Belgrade won the rebounding battle 27-19 and outshot the Falcons 59% to 48.8%. But the Panthers committed 23 turnovers and was outscored 15-0 at the free-throw line.
Nolte expressed gratitude toward her players and took solace in the lessons learned throughout the season.
“We have a lot of young talent, and we have some kids who are really eager to play,” Nolte said. “They could smell it tonight. They’ll definitely be getting in the gym over the summer and working hard so next year could be a little different.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.