Belgrade was within reach for three quarters. Neither the Panthers nor Great Falls CMR led by more than two points after each of the first three frames.
After entering the fourth with a two-point deficit, Belgrade fell short.
The Rustlers took down the Panthers 73-61 in Friday’s Eastern AA Divisional loser-out game, which ended Belgrade’s season.
The Panthers committed five turnovers in their first seven possessions of the fourth quarter and never recovered. Belgrade led by as many as seven late in the second quarter, but the lead changed 11 times and the score was tied on nine occasions.
Ta’Veus Randle poured in a game-high 22 points, Noel Reynolds added 16, Kade Schlauch pitched in 12 and Tate Bowler scored 11. But the four double-digit scorers weren’t enough to hold up against CMR.
The Panthers made 29.5% of their shots compared to the Rustlers converting 41.7% of their field-goal attempts.
After Belgrade won its first Class AA game in the final contest of the regular season, the Panthers (2-18) couldn’t generate momentum in the postseason.