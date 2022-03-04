BELGRADE — With Bozeman up three late in the first half, Ty Huse launched another 3-pointer from the corner. The shot was off target, but the Hawks got a second chance thanks to the ever-reliable Jackson Basye.
Basye corralled one of his eight rebounds on the day and kicked it back out to Kellen Harrison for a 3. The Hawks went up by six heading into the break and kept the lead the rest of the game.
With their backs “up against the wall” as head coach Troy Hostetler said, the No. 1-seeded Hawks (18-2) pulled away in the second half for a comfortable 77-58 win over No. 5 seed Great Falls CMR in the Eastern AA Divisional Friday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Basye led the Hawks with 25 points, while Trent Rogers added 19 and Huse scored 16. Rogan Barnwell led the Rustlers (8-12) with 14 points.
Basye — who scored 20 of his points in the first half — was the catalyst to jumpstart the Hawks’ offense in a must-win game.
“I think we definitely were more prepared today than we were yesterday,” Basye said. “We weren’t perfect. We’re going to come back tomorrow and hopefully play another (strong game).”
If there was an area where the Hawks “weren’t perfect,” it would be with defensive fouling. Bryson Zanto (three), Kendall Stromberg (four) and Basye (four) all got in foul trouble, and Jake Casagranda fouled out.
“We’ve got to do a better job of playing position defense and not reaching so much,” Hostetler said. “I think that got us in trouble a little bit.”
Still though, this looked like a different, more confident team than the one that lost to No. 8 seed Belgrade Thursday. And winning by 19, despite the fouling, is the type of response Hostetler wanted to see from his team.
“We just talked about (after the Belgrade game), this is the time of the season where it’s not about perfection,” Hostetler said. “We’re going to have imperfect moments on the floor. But you’ve just got to keep playing and that’s what we did.
“Obviously when you lose, and you lose a big game like that, you’re going to lose a little bit of confidence. But we talked last night through our walkthrough that we’ve had a high-character team all year.”
Basye started things off with 14 points in the first quarter by doing just about everything offensively: rebounding, scoring in the paint, even stepping out to hit a 3. Still, CMR led 20-18 after the first quarter.
Even when CMR took a momentary 33-32 lead in the second quarter, Basye and Rogers kept Bozeman afloat. Rogers scored 10 points in the second quarter, including four at the free-throw line, helping the Hawks take a 41-35 lead into halftime.
And it didn’t stop after the break, as Basye hit a 3 and Huse — who’d been uncharacteristically struggling offensively — hit a pull-up jumper. Huse scored 14 of his points in the second half.
“Jackson took control early and was great through the whole first half (and hit) a couple in the second half,” Hostetler said. “Trent, I thought, picked it up as the game went along. And even Ty.
“Ty started slowly, and I think maybe ended up with (16 points). It was a sneaky 16. He did a great job of staying within himself, not getting frustrated because I know he’s missing shots that he normally knocks down.”
After being put in the rare position of coming back after a loss, Bozeman responded just about as well as it could. The Hawks now move on to another win-or-go-home situation, and Hostetler said the Hawks will certainly “have our hands full” against their next opponent.
Bozeman’s state championship aspirations are still very much in play as the Hawks navigate the Eastern AA Divisional consolation bracket. They just have to finish the job Saturday.
“I would say the main thing is we’re not done yet,” Basye said. “We’ve still got games to win. Just because you lose one doesn’t mean you’re out. We’ve got two more games to play, hopefully, and we’ll win and we’ll be there next weekend in Billings.”
Next up, Bozeman will take on the loser of No. 2 Billings Skyview and No. 6 Billings West from Friday evening in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Belgrade.