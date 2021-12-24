Averi Smith, a three-sport athlete at Gallatin, growing in young career as an artist

The wolf howls as a kaleidoscope of color beams behind it.
Purple in the corners gives way to pale and dark blues before a shimmering gold serves as a backlight for the crystal-white canine. The painting is called “Moon Song.”
Above that is Z-Chute, a treacherous and mostly inaccessible portion of the Bridger Mountain Range. The limbs of trees ache under the weight of the snow, and jagged brown rocks give the icy blue mountainside a sense of danger.
Averi Smith does not usually have this much of her artwork in her home, though a depiction of Yellowstone National Park’s Lower Falls hangs in the family’s front hallway.
Usually her art is on display in coffee shops or hotels around Bozeman and the greater Gallatin Valley. She recently retrieved these pieces from Lockhorn Cider House, where they adorned its walls for most of October.
This evening in early November, the Gallatin junior and three-sport athlete takes stock of her body of work and says she doesn’t have a favorite painting. Usually the one she’s working on at the moment has her heart. She also considers the diversity of her paintings. Smith started with animals before experimenting more with landscapes and faces.
“It’s really surprising I only have one buffalo here because I’ve painted a lot. That’s my go-to. It’s like one painting and then a buffalo, one painting and then a buffalo,” she said. “I just keep going with the new things I see other people trying, and then I want to try to do it my own way.”
Inspired primarily by Native American artwork and trinkets owned by her late maternal great grandmother Iris, Smith, 16, has been interested in painting and other crafts since she can remember. She is self-taught as a painter and works mostly with acrylics and oils on canvas. She sold her first painting when she was 14.
Her career as an artist has expanded since then. Still, Smith draws high praise from her parents and coaches for balancing her responsibilities at school and on teams with the time necessary to grow as a painter.
“What we always hope for with these young student-athletes is that (they become) multi-dimensional and they have a good grasp on the other parts of life outside of athletics,” Gallatin girls basketball coach Wes Holmquist said. “I would say Averi fits that to a T.”
As Gallatin’s goalie this fall, Smith allowed just 10 goals in 18 games, helping the Raptors reach the Class AA championship game.
Girls soccer coach Joel Ganey said Smith is well-suited for her position because of her athleticism. But what is less obvious, and yet more arguably important, is her bravery.
“I think a lot of times you get younger kids in goal and sometimes they can be tentative and kind of scared to play the position,” Ganey said. “It’s a position that takes someone who’s going to be super brave, who’s not going to let things get to them too much because if you get scored on you have to get over it quickly.”
Smith is the last line of defense and more often than not pushed shots away. Her reliability and her friendliness have combined to make her a model teammate, her coaches say.
On Gallatin’s tennis team last season, Smith served as a team captain. And for most of the season, she was half of the Raptors’ No. 1 doubles team with Makayla Otey. Together, they placed third at divisionals and won two matches at the state meet.
Smith regularly organized team bonding events and pushed for the varsity players to watch and encourage their junior varsity teammates.
Head coach Colter Curey said that thoughtfulness was “vital” in the program’s first season.
“She would look out for others, compliment them and be supportive,” Curey said. “I think that thinking and supporting others is such a great quality to have, especially at her age.”
Her athleticism is just as impressive, as she fills important roles on each of her teams.
“I love what she brings to the table with her competitiveness, and defensively she can create a lot of havoc,” Holmquist said.
The Raptors soccer team fell 1-0 in the title game against Billings West, but Smith said she and her teammates are proud of what they had accomplished in the school’s second year.
“It didn’t sink in until way afterwards that we got to state,” she said. “The days after we were mad, not in a bad way, but, like, we lost. Then we all got together, or we were talking with our friends on the team, and it sunk in and we were happy.”
Smith said her job as goalie was made easier by playing behind what she called “the best center back duo in the state” in Aydan Paul and Sophine Archer.
“They’ve been playing together for two years, and they already know what each other’s going to do,” Smith said. “The shutouts were because of them.”
For as talented an artist as Smith is, her abilities were somewhat unknown among her coaches and teammates for the longest time.
Paul became close friends with Smith during the tennis season but didn’t learn about her artistic exploits until soccer started. During a regular season road game at West, the Raptors’ bus arrived early, so the players had some time to kill. Paul remembers Smith drawing on her teammates.
Paul received an octopus. Other teammates sported flowers or different animals.
“We’re playing our game, and we had these giant fake tattoos on our legs,” Paul said.
The first painting Ganey remembers seeing was of a buffalo.
“The color she had chosen, it seemed like such a mature piece of artwork,” Ganey said. “It seemed well past her years for sure.”
Curey, an art teacher at Gallatin, said he had Smith in his ceramics class last fall, and she excelled there. He didn’t learn about her painting skills until the spring, when tennis started.
“I think she was being especially humble,” he said. “Once she told me about her paintings, I started to recognize her work all over town. From the artwork that I have seen, and based on what she has done thus far, I think her work is truly exceptional for a high school student.”
Paul said she wouldn’t have expected art to be a serious outside interest for an athlete near her own age. Paul isn’t on the basketball team with Smith, but she was unsurprised to learn of her skills there.
“I think I’ve seen, like, one game, and she’s good at that too,” Paul said. “I mean, what is she not good at?”
Smith paints under the artist name Averi Iris — a nod to her great grandmother’s influence on her art career.
“Horses and animals. She had plates with Native American art on them,” said Smith, whose middle name is also Iris. “She just loved that stuff. I was introduced to it really young, and it stuck.”
When she decided she wanted to start sharing and selling her art, Smith acknowledged how common her last name is. She wanted something more unique, more distinctive.
Smith takes the same approach in her art. She gives splashes of color to almost every animal painting. And she’ll add her own touches on landscape paintings based off of photographs. For example, in her piece depicting Beehive Basin, one of her family’s favorite hikes in the area, Smith has placed flowers and bees in the foreground.
Her creative liberties don’t end there.
“The sky, I’ll always make it my own,” she said. “I never paint a picture the way it was taken.
“I always know I’m going to add color. You just have to add your own twist on things, otherwise what’s the difference between a painting and a picture? It just makes it unique and your own so people can identify your art. But I’ll always add color, even to the black and white ones. It just makes it different.”
Sitting in her living room, Smith gestures to the portraits of Chief Sitting Bull and Chief Dewey Beard — men she was inspired to paint after attending the Big Sky Art Auction this summer and finding them in a book about the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
Spots of gold and pink twinkle around Sitting Bull’s stoic pose. And the black tips of Dewey Beard’s elaborate and detailed feathered headdress are met with reds, pinks and blues.
“They were in black and white, and I haven’t tried that yet. I came home and just decided I wanted to start painting faces,” Smith said. “I try to paint the people that did good things.”
Smith, looking over her other shoulder, sees a painting she has called “Purple Rain” — a buffalo with explosions of color emitting from its massive chest and shoulders. The buffalo is the easiest for her to paint, she says, and the first painting she ever sold was of the majestic mammal. Both of those facts, she thinks, is why she paints them so often.
“Good omens, I guess,” Smith said.
Her additions of color sometimes come at a cost, however. Smith’s basement bedroom has concrete floors that she often has to paint the dark gray match color following her accidental spills and intentional splatters.
Nevertheless, her art continues to garner widespread attention.
In addition to being on display at the occasional coffee shop or gallery in town, Smith’s work has also graced the walls of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, by virtue of winning a competition for the honor, and at Sage Loge, a luxury resort south of Livingston. Smith’s Z-Chute painting was also the cover of the December issue of Bozeman Magazine. And she was the winner of the 2020 Sweet Pea Festival poster design contest.
Holmquist said a copy of the Sweet Pea poster hangs in his family’s TV room.
“She’s a really special, unique, talented individual,” he said.
In just about two years, Smith has expanded her range of abilities to include new techniques and subjects. She hopes to keep growing from here.
Smith has a website extensively detailing her art collection and career (www.averiirisart.com), and she has a presence on Instagram (averiirisart). She saves some of the money she makes from selling her work, and the rest is usually invested back into future projects.
Jill Edgell Smith, Averi’s mother, called her daughter “very conservative” with her money, saying she makes smart decisions with it.
That maturity, Jill said, is apparent elsewhere in Averi’s life: her good grades, her athletic accomplishments and her art itself.
“For a while you’re like, ‘Are they choosing it because she’s 14 or 15 or whatever?’” Jill said, referencing Averi’s various contest-winning entries. “And I don’t think so. I’m in galleries all the time now, and I’m looking, and I see her quality is really amazing. There’s always room for growth and she’ll learn a lot when she gets to take classes in painting and work with people, but right now I think it’s pretty remarkable.”
Averi said she’d like to continue playing a sport in college, even if it’s just a club team. Academically, she wants to stick with art while also studying business and marketing. She said she wants to promote and sell her artwork in the same way her mother can now.
By all accounts, Averi has established an impressive foundation for herself as an artist — a launching pad for wherever her career might take her.
“It is an incredible accomplishment to be displaying art as a high schooler and within such a competitive art community,” Curey said. “Her artwork fits into our town and state so well because of the animals, people and landscapes she chooses to depict.”
At least for now, Averi said she doesn’t accept commissions.
“It was other people’s ideas, which are still good, but they weren’t mine and I wasn’t inspired to paint them,” she said.
Jill added she also doesn’t allow commissions to protect her daughter’s time.
“What we’ve learned over the last couple years is that if she’s not interested in something, it’s not fun for her, and it becomes a job,” Jill said. “And I’m not ready for her to feel like that.”
Averi’s time is already consumed with playing three sports, studying and pursuing her own ideas and goals while painting. It is a delicate and admirable balancing act.
“I don’t know how she does it. She keeps it all together,” Ganey said. “I think she’s one of those rare people and rare student-athletes that can just do all of that.”
To this point, Averi has managed to get a burgeoning art career off the ground while also dedicating herself to other ventures. She wants to keep experimenting with new methods to continue growing in her craft. No matter where her talents take her, she’s learned enough already to know what her principles are.
“It’s very important for me to have my own style,” she said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.