Avery Burkhart grabbed another board and went up for a shot. She missed, but she rebounded.
She went back up for another shot. She made it and was fouled. With 5.3 seconds before the end of the third quarter, this gave Bozeman a seven-point lead.
Burkhart turned around and shouted in exhilaration as her teammates cheered on around her. The Hawks were in control, but it wasn’t easy.
Belgrade, which had lost to Bozeman twice in the regular season, threatened to upset the Hawks. But the Hawks eventually gained momentum en route to a 43-32 victory in a Class AA tournament play-in game Thursday at Bozeman High.
“I told the girls it doesn’t matter if it’s two points or 20 points, all that matters is you get the win and we advance to state,” Hawks head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “It definitely wasn’t a pretty night for us.”
After losing two of three games, the Hawks (12-3) ended the regular season with a four-game winning streak. That included a 34-point victory at Belgrade to end the regular season. The Hawks also defeated the Panthers, who finished the regular season 1-13, by 26 points earlier in the season.
In the first frame, Macy Mayer stood her ground against multiple Belgrade players as she dragged down a rebound. She turned around and commenced a fast break. On the other side of the court, she found Payton Putnam, who avoided a defender and made a transition layup.
Though the Hawks entered the night with a better record, Belgrade refused to let them coast to state. After the Panthers and Hawks exchanged the lead throughout the first quarter, Naomi Reanier’s 3-pointer early in the second gave Belgrade an 11-10 lead.
In a low-scoring contest, every point mattered. The Hawks averaged 51 points per game in the regular season. But the Panthers excelled on defense to start.
“We knew they were a good shooting team and their biggest weapon was scoring inside the paint so we tried to slow that, and we did a really good job of doing that defensively,” Panthers head coach Erin Nolte said. “So I’m proud of the way the girls fought.”
The Hawks and Panthers were tied at 13 with less than four minutes before halftime. Bozeman closed the first half with a 7-1 run.
To start that stretch, Nicole D’Agostino scored on a three-point play. As the whistle sounded, signaling her made layup had drawn a foul, she smiled as her Bozeman teammates surrounded her.
“I think we just kept our composure throughout the game even though shots weren’t falling for us,” D’Agostino said. “We just kept playing hard and hustling and hustling.”
With less than two minutes to go before halftime, Bozeman quickly moved the ball around the perimeter. The Hawks eventually found Gabby Klein for an open jumper near the wing.
Britlyn Mailey’s fast-break layup gave the Hawks their six-point lead going into intermission.
“There’s a lot on the line,” Gustavsen said. “We stayed pretty composed. We made enough shots that we needed to. We took care of business.”
The Hawks gained more separation in the second half, but it still wasn’t easy. They fought for multiple offensive rebounds on multiple possessions.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Mayer pulled down a board on the offensive end and went back up for a layup, providing the Hawks a 12-point lead.
On the other end, Bozeman’s defensive intensity picked up, and the Panthers couldn’t connect on the shots they had been.
“Defense led our momentum this game,” D’Agostino said. “Getting defensive stops helped us go to the other end of the floor and make plays.”
On offense, the Hawks began to play like they have in recent weeks. Late in the fourth quarter, Emily Williams dribbled along the baseline and made a tough layup.
Bozeman was now up 10 with less than four minutes to go. The Hawks maintained the lead from there.
D’Agostino finished with a game-high 10 points while Williams had eight and Mayer had seven. Olivia Wegner, McKenna Morris and Reanier each scored seven points for the Panthers.
“Proud of our kids. This has been a really great season,” Gustavsen said. “I’m glad we’re going to state. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Gallatin boys’ season ends against Great Falls
Three players scored in double figures for Great Falls on Thursday as the Bison secured a 67-33 victory over Gallatin in a Class AA tournament play-in game.
Junior Tyler Nansel led the Raptors with 13 points in the loss, which ended Gallatin’s first season in school history. The Raptors finished 2-13 overall.
Eli Hunter added 11 points, Rylan Schlepp tallied seven and Garrett Dahlke supplied two points to complete Gallatin’s scoring.
Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said his team is optimistic about its outlook. He said the game experience gained this year, coupled with an offseason of training, will make for a more competitive team in the future.
“One of the things that stands out the most to me about this team and the program in general is that we lost a lot of games this season and of course we had disappointments and setbacks along the way, but there was no quit in these guys,” Claxton said. “They still believed. They still had hope.”
For Great Falls, which scored at least 14 points in each quarter, Drew Wyman led the way with 20 points. Reid Harris registered 12 points, and Levi Torgerson put up 11 points for the Bison, who improved to 14-1 this season.
Gallatin girls’ season ends with loss to Billings West
Gallatin’s season ended on Thursday with a 59-20 loss to Billings West in a Class AA tournament play-in game.
The Raptors trailed 38-14 at halftime, and a scoreless third quarter hampered the chances of a comeback.
Junior Makinlee Naffziger led Gallatin with five points. Classmates Keaton Lynn and Avery Walker backed her up with four and three points, respectively.
Melaina Springer, Makyah Albrecht, Averi Smith and Aspen Evenson all supplied two points to complete the scoring for the Raptors, who finished Gallatin’s first season in school history with a 1-14 record.
Following the loss, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist credited his team for battling and reflected on the growth he saw in his players.
“I thought we came a long way this year. I was really, really proud of the girls,” he said. “I thought our progression went really well in terms of improving daily. I know it’s a cliche and you hear it in sports all the time, but literally we were just trying to get a little bit better every day, but I thought we did that.”
Taylee Chirrick led West with 16 points, and Kaitlin Grossman added 13. Layla Baumann supplied nine points for West, which improved to 14-1 and advances to the state tournament.
