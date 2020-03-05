Lucy Child woke up to the sound of her cellphone buzzing.By 9:30 a.m. on a Sunday, she had already received about 10 text messages from a wide assortment of friends and parents of her peers. She didn’t know why.
But in the process, Child told the public she’s queer. Very few people in her life, including her parents, knew. After a week had passed since she sent the letter, she wasn’t sure it was ever going to be published. Yet she woke up that morning, finding out from others that it was.
She didn’t know how her family, friends or teammates in sports would react. How much, if anything, would be different now?
The answer Child wants people to know is that she has never changed. She is still an active senior at her school, involved with sports and multiple clubs. She’s still the self-admitted awkwardly humorous person. Her friends and teammates commend her for her intelligence and thoughtfulness.
“I love everyone on this team,” Child said, “no matter what.”
Child will continue to be a pillar of dependability for the Hawks (7-11, 5-7 Eastern AA) when they play Billings Skyview at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional in Billings.
Hawks head coach Erika Gustavsen called Child passionate, loyal and inclusive. She said those qualities have made her successful in life so far and will continue to do so.
“She has very high expectations for herself. She challenges herself in school,” Gustavsen said. “She wants to go far. I always tell her, ‘You’re going to change the world someday.’ That’s just the personality that she has. And I believe she will.”
Child said coming out was a multi-stage process. She didn’t fully comprehend she was queer until early on in high school. That phase of trying to figure herself out, she said, was when she felt the most burdened.
But telling others wasn’t Child’s top priority. This felt like a personal matter, whether she was heterosexual or not. So she wasn’t shy about bringing it up to friends; she just felt it didn’t need to be on display.
Surrounding herself with people she knew would accept her unconditionally is a priority for Child. Aliza Lewis, a classmate and teammate of Child’s, didn’t know until Child wrote her letter to the editor. They’ve known each other since elementary school, and Child was consistently cheerful and enjoyable to spend time with then. That never changed, so Lewis’ friendship with her didn’t either.
“She’s always been a go-getter,” Lewis said. “She always has the best attitude, and she is always really happy. She’s always one you can go to when you’re struggling with anything. She’s really supportive all the time. She’s one of my best friends.”
Controversy has followed Bozeman High for months after some students argued student club Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ positions discriminate against gay and lesbian students. Child observed many on both sides expressing their opinions.
As a queer athlete, Child believed that her perspective hadn’t yet been shared and that she was in an important position to express herself. She didn’t think a rant on social media was authentic enough. She saw many people writing letters to the editor, so she felt that was a consistent way to continue the conversation.
She wrote her letter when her dad was out of the house. A few days passed, and the letter wasn’t published. Child figured it wasn’t going to be and moved on. A week after she sent it, however, it was online and in print.
Throughout the day, Child’s phone buzzed. Her mom called her to tell her she loved it. Gustavsen told Child she supported her and that she’s proud of the person she is. As soon as Lewis found out, she texted Child to tell her she loved her.
“I was a little shocked, a little surprised that I didn’t know before, but it didn’t really change the way that I viewed her or any of my family viewed her,” Lewis said. “We’ve always loved her as a person.”
Child didn’t know how to talk to her father about it, so she waited for him to see it on his own. They spent most of the day together eating breakfast, picking up a Christmas tree and proceeding with everyday life. Then as they sat together at a coffee shop, someone sent it to him.
As Child watched him read it, she wondered what to say. She didn’t anticipate him to be upset, but to maybe “make a scene” and loudly tell her how important she was to him. She didn’t want to be embarrassed in public by her parent, just like any other teenager.
Her dad looked up from his phone, said “I love it, Lu” and hugged his daughter.
Child said she never received any negative feedback or criticism for the letter.
“I’m a big believer in that it’s about who you surround yourself with,” Child said, “and I surround myself with people who don’t really care and just really move on with daily life because that’s how it should be.”
As she talked about her story at a practice last week, Child stopped mid-sentence after one of her teammates missed a free throw. In the middle of discussing how she now feels relieved, she told her teammate that she was fine and could make the next shot.
Lewis later added that fits Child’s personality. She’s always been encouraging.
Child wishes sports were consistently inclusive. While never rejected by athletic communities, she’s felt forced to conform at times. In her letter, she discussed the “toxicity that culminates at the intersection of athletics and a queer identity.”
So Child worried what her teammates would think. While she loved and trusted them, she didn’t know how they would handle it.
“I was just really scared it was going to be this awkward tension at first,” Child said, “and it really wasn’t.”
Gustavsen hadn’t dealt with a player coming out before, but she felt prepared. As practice approached the day following the letter’s publication, Gustavsen was on the defensive. She wants to care for her players as if they’re her own daughters and hoped Child felt protected.
Gustavsen decided that if the matter came up, the team would talk about it together. If not, they would move on.
“Thankfully this is a really great group of girls and a great group of parents,” Gustavsen said. “They love Lucy for Lucy. That wasn’t going to change it. So to be honest with you, I don’t think we really missed a beat. I think she was able to come to practice, and we just kept moving on.”
Lewis said her teammates didn’t talk about how to handle it at all. She didn’t sense any level of discomfort, only support for Child. She wasn’t a new person, so it didn’t change how the Hawks treated her, Lewis said.
As Child discussed how she felt after her letter came out, again, she was cut off, this time by her teammates and coaches chanting her name. At the conclusion of some practices, the Hawks attempt half-court shots. It was Child’s turn.
Child was handed the ball. She took a running start before unleashing her shot. The ball bounced off the rim and away. Her team shouted in approval of the effort anyway.
The Hawks need Child to perform at a high level. Gustavsen encourages her to take more shots. In close games, Child has made key plays en route to victories.
Gustavsen pointed to when the Hawks trailed by 10 points going into the fourth quarter at Great Falls this season. Child was fouled on a 3-pointer, stepped up to the free-throw line and made all three of her attempts, giving the Hawks the lead on the way to a comeback victory.
Gustavsen believes Child can maintain that focus because of her intelligence and ability to keep the moment in perspective.
“She’s a kid I want on the floor at the end of the game because she’s going to make stuff happen on both ends of the floor,” Gustavsen said. “There’s not a lot of Lucys that come around. … She’s a huge asset to our program.”
Gustavsen raved about the type of person Child is. On top of playing soccer and basketball, she helps out with Special Olympics. Gustavsen wants someone like Child not only on her team and on the court, but she believes she should be fully supported by her teammates, too.
Child has already been accepted to Georgetown but is keeping her college options open. She hopes to study political science and economics.
Until then, she hopes to soak in her last few moments with her teammates, the ones who helped her feel like she belonged.
Child hopes to win more games in the next couple weeks, of course. But that’s just like any other athlete.