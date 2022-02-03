With 9.2 seconds left in the third quarter, Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley gathered her team together during a timeout.
“We’re better than this,” Mobley said to her team.
The Hawks had held onto the lead over Billings Senior since the 7:02 mark in the second quarter, but their control of the game was slipping away. And it didn’t get any easier in the next frame.
The Broncs cranked up the defensive intensity even more in the fourth quarter, forcing six turnovers. Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner hit a putback jumper to cut the lead to one, and the Broncs controlled the rest of the game.
The abrupt momentum shift in the second half ultimately led to Senior securing a 44-30 win on Thursday at Bozeman High.
Lauren Cummings led the Broncs in scoring, with all 14 of her points coming in the fourth quarter, either from the free throw line or in transition.
Nicole D’Agostino led the Hawks with eight points. Tyra Opperman added six points and Allie Megargal and Avery Burkart each scored five.
“A tale of two halves,” Mobley said. “They picked up their intensity in the second half, and we didn’t match it. I think that we came out ready to play and we showed a lot of aggressiveness on the defensive end, and we just weren’t ready for it in the second half.”
The defensive intensity of Bozeman (2-11, 2-7 Eastern AA) was most apparent in the first half, particularly the second quarter. The Hawks first took the lead with a corner 3 from Emily Williams, and there was a noticeable boost in confidence on both ends of the floor.
Megargel dove for a loose ball, which helped set up an open look for D’Agostino on the other end. The Hawks took advantage of second-chance opportunities, with D’Agostino hitting a putback on a Megargel miss, and Megargel following her own shot for a putback layup.
Opperman then hit a shot at the buzzer to put Bozeman up 17-9 at halftime. The Hawks surrendered just one point to Billings Senior (6-6, 5-3 Eastern AA) in the second quarter.
“That was probably the best effort I’ve seen all year,” Mobley said of Bozeman’s second quarter. “And if we can do four quarters of that type of effort, we can be pretty scary when we need to be.”
The second quarter was certainly the high point of Bozeman’s night, a glimpse of what the team can be with that kind of effort on both ends. Opperman said the Hawks were “super excited” about the halftime lead, and that the team just has to learn to close games more effectively.
“We’ve been struggling with being able to put more than one quarter together, and I think we put three (together) this time,” Opperman said. “We’re getting closer to putting all four quarters together.”
Mobley said this team has grown so much recently, and Thursday will add to that. The Hawks dealt with a swarming press defense from Senior in the second half. The Broncs’ defense forced several Bozeman turnovers, but the Hawks weren’t as out of control as they had been in past games during those high-pressure moments.
“We don’t panic in a trap as much as we did in the beginning of the year, so we definitely (have grown),” Mobley said. “We’ve taken some huge strides in that area, we’ve just got to be able to put together four quarters.”
Both Opperman and Mobley said this team still has potential, that it can be better than this result. Opperman said reaching that comes from the little things, slowing down in trap situations or boxing out more in the paint. Despite losing the lead late in the game, stretches like that first half provide plenty of confidence for the rest of the season, Mobley said.
“There’s positives that we can find in every game that we play,” Mobley said. “I think that we just have to realize that we can be pretty dang good as long as we buy in. Our kids have really brought the effort, we’ve just got to be able to put it all together now.”
Bozeman will next face crosstown rival Gallatin at home next Thursday.