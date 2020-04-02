I was filled with so much dread.
I love my job, I really do. The fact that I watch sports and write about it for a living is not lost on me.
But one week I knew for months would be chaos for me. The second week of March. State tournament week.
Yes, state tournaments are a blast. People on the edge of their seats. Teams on the verge of becoming champions. Seasons on the line.
The nonstop work for me isn’t as enjoyable, but that’s what I signed up for. I knew what to expect.
Not only were local high school teams in five different tournaments at the same time, Montana State men’s and women’s basketball squads were playing in the Big Sky tournaments that week. And MSU skiing was hosting the NCAA championships. With sports reporter Paul Schwedelson in Boise, Idaho, for those conference tournaments, I had everything else.
Ask most sports media members, whether they look forward to it or not, they’re all swamped in March.
For weeks, I had hoped there wasn’t so much to do. So many interviews. So much transcribing. So much coordination. So much writing and editing. So many pages to proof.
I wish I had known back then: You should be careful what you wish for.
I was covering the second day of the NCAA skiing championships on March 12. I had no cellphone service up at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, so a whirlwind of news hit me all at once when I came back to town. NCAA events and conference tournaments, including the Big Sky’s, were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
My first feeling wasn’t at all what I would’ve expected. Back in February, I created a note in my phone sarcastically called “Fun month” outlining for me how to spend each day, what stories need to be done by when. Instantaneously, I had much less to do.
After racing back to the Class AA basketball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse — seemingly the only sporting events left going on in America — I began to ponder everything. What was going on?
The NCAA skiing championships were called off. One day later, the remainder of the state tournaments were canceled following the confirmation of cases of coronavirus in Montana.
My anxiety had evaporated, but despondency had taken its place. As these arenas cleared out, as games were called off and these tournaments that athletes had tirelessly prepared for were scratched, I remembered why sports are important and why I love my job.
As we’re often reminded during any big election or even while scrolling in the comments section of social media posts, divisiveness is common. Yet none of that seems to matter after an opening kickoff or tip-off. Love of sports and competition brings mass amounts of people together in one place.
The coronavirus outbreak has temporarily ripped that away.
The aftermath of the pandemic has been rapidly evolving every day. For me, it meant a ski day at Bridger Bowl cut short. Then a weekend trip at Big Sky Resort my parents bought my wife and I as a wedding gift being called off. Our honeymoon was postponed. And then it meant the Chronicle rolling back on pages, including in the sports section, and hours for employees.
Over 1 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus globally. Let’s hope this doesn’t get worse.
As Montana State head football coach Jeff Choate told me, sports seem unimportant these days. Maybe, hopefully soon, our world can become healthy enough that the only things Montanans have to think about is trash talk during ’Cat-Griz week.
But until then, let’s ban together in the ways that matter most. Listen to health-care professionals. Maintain social distancing while remaining physically and mentally well. If you can, donate to places and people that need it most.
And maybe most importantly, help your fellow sports fans and health-care providers and stay home. My wife and I have caught up on reading and television shows, bonding we didn’t previously have time for.
I have to say, though, I wish I was busier right about now.
