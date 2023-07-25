Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman has quickly become a training hub for Olympic level cross-country skiers since the birth of the Bridger Ski Foundation Pro Team in 2020.

While most of us imagine skiing exclusively as a winter sport, these athletes put in the bulk of their training from July through September, building fitness and strength for the upcoming winter. The BSF Pro Team, along with other top national skiers, will compete in a 12K rollerski race on Opportunity Way (just south of Bobcat Stadium) Saturday as part of the Jim Bridger Trail Run event.

The nonprofit Bridger Ski Foundation has long been part of the Bozeman community providing alpine, freestyle, and cross-country programs for kids and adults. While youth development still remains the primary focus for BSF, the addition of the BSF Pro Team means the sky is the limit for local skiers.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you