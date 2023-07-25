Bozeman has quickly become a training hub for Olympic level cross-country skiers since the birth of the Bridger Ski Foundation Pro Team in 2020.
While most of us imagine skiing exclusively as a winter sport, these athletes put in the bulk of their training from July through September, building fitness and strength for the upcoming winter. The BSF Pro Team, along with other top national skiers, will compete in a 12K rollerski race on Opportunity Way (just south of Bobcat Stadium) Saturday as part of the Jim Bridger Trail Run event.
The nonprofit Bridger Ski Foundation has long been part of the Bozeman community providing alpine, freestyle, and cross-country programs for kids and adults. While youth development still remains the primary focus for BSF, the addition of the BSF Pro Team means the sky is the limit for local skiers.
“What drew me to Bozeman was the incredible training environment here” said Andy Newell, BSF Pro Team head coach and four-time Olympian. “We have access to endless mountain running, rollerskiing, and the altitude and weather are optimal for endurance training.”
Now retired from world cup racing, Newell recruits talented skiers to Bozeman in hopes of producing future Olympians.
“We have college athletes from all over the country who relocate here in Bozeman for the summer to train with BSF,” Newell said. “I believe with teamwork and a positive training environment anything is possible.”
The upcoming 2023-24 season is significant for the BSF Pro Team with six North American world cup races scheduled for mid-February in Canmore, Alberta, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. There has not been a cross-country world cup race on American soil since the 2002 Olympics.
The BSF Pro Team just finished a historic season, achieving 13 Super-tour and National podiums and qualifying three different athletes for the World Cup last season, including Bozeman’s own Logan Diekmann.
“I got an in-depth look at what it takes to spend an entire season traveling around Europe while trying to race your best,” Diekmann said. “BSF and my hometown ski community played a big role in my season. From the financial support from BSF and local sponsors to the community of moral support, I felt like everyone back home wanted me to do my best.
“It is a very special opportunity to get to race for the club that grew and developed you as an athlete and I take pride in representing BSF on the world and national stage.”
The Jim Bridger Trail Run (JBTR) has been a Bozeman staple for the past 30 years. The rugged 10-mile trail race, 5km fun run, and the new rollerski race event help raise funds to support the Bridger Ski Foundation Pro Team and their journey to the world cup. Rollerski racing kicks off at 10am on July 29th, and the JBTR trail run on July 30th at 8am from Ptarmigan Road near Sypes Trailhead.
