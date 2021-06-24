While at PGA Tour events, Mike Wilcynski marveled at the television production efforts needed to bring the competition to life for those watching from home.
He’s gained even more appreciation lately. Wilcynski has been working closely with a variety of people preparing for what he called one of the most significant televised sporting events ever in Montana.
The Match, to be played at The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, will feature major champions Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVPs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
“It’s about trying to bring the golf course to life,” Wilcynski said. “Try to bring their vision for the live event alive, and once we were able to come to the conclusion that anything is possible and we can make this happen, the reservations all subsided and now we’re just in execution mode.”
Wilcynski, Moonlight Basin’s general manager, has gained a new appreciation for all the work required to cover a golf event. He said producers and directors have visited the course to consider even the smallest details like camera angles.
Wilcynski noted equipment, including a cell tower because the course has little to no connectivity, will be brought in this weekend. A camera will be on top of Lone Peak that can track golf balls if weather is clear. He expects “an army” of 250 to 270 people alone will be on the production team the day of.
National television commercials have aired promoting the event. Seeing that, Wilcynski added, is “something else.”
“There’s a huge pride factor associated with that, and certainly some big names associated with the event, and that part, it’s awesome. It’s really fun to think about,” Wilcynski said. “It’s much bigger than I anticipated it would be.”
Wilcynski said producers and directors for the event usually travel across the country, and one of them with ties to Big Sky was captivated by the course and its beauty. He said they were the ones to reach out to Moonlight Basin about possibly holding The Match in Big Sky.
Wilcynski said fiber cables will be laid out across the course, which has 9.5 miles of cart path, so every ounce of play and the banter in between will be captured. Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators: Charles Barkley, Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelmann, Cheyenne Woods, Larry Fitzgerald, and Rob Gronkowski.
“Fundamentally, they’re looking for unique, cool venues,” Wilcynski said. “Moonlight fit the mold there. And after we started talking about it a little bit and working through some of the challenges … we were able to overcome all those.”
There won’t be on-course spectating, and a limited number of members of the course will watch on large televisions near the clubhouse.
Wilcynski said a “mob” of workers and equipment will be on each hole anyway, thus viewing wouldn’t be feasible. He added it’s called a “made-for-TV” event for good reason.
“Honestly, their best viewing is going to be at home on a couch for sure,” he said.
Wilcynski is expecting the players to be golfing practice rounds leading up to the event, which has required further coordination. Because the course is challenging and previous insight can be highly beneficial for anyone, Wilcynski encouraged them to play it when they can.
The quips between the sports icons, though, took place immediately after the lineup of The Match was announced.
Brooks Koepka, who has had a known rivalry with DeChambeau, tweeted sympathies to Rodgers for having to be paired with DeChambeau. Then DeChambeau replied, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”
Brady used a meme of Koepka rolling his eyes during an interview as DeChambeau walked by to add to the fire. In one, he put the words “Bryson, happy to be here” over DeChambeau’s head and “Aaron realizing he has to spend the whole day with Bryson” over Koepka’s.
Brady also taunted Rodgers about his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating Green Bay in the NFC Championship with that meme. During that game, the Packers kicked a field goal near the goal line despite being down by a touchdown.
In a TNT clip he tweeted, he told DeChambeau, “I do think you have a partner who probably would’ve liked to go for it a little bit more often than he has, so Bryson I’m glad you’re encouraging him to go for it when it’s on the line rather than just knocking it to the fairway.”
When Wilcynski was asked if he’s been keeping up with the witticisms, he said “a little bit.”
“It’s been pretty funny. That’s part of it,” Wilcynski said before laughing. “Everyone is sharing their thoughts pretty candidly.”
Though a lack of precipitation has led the course to be firm and fast, Wilcynski believes it will be ready. He said his staff is preparing as it usually does because the course is prepped at a high level of quality constantly.
PGA Tour officials have also been to the course to provide input on how it will be set up. Everyone from golf operations to maintenance, Wilcynski added, will be involved leading up to the event.
“It’s been impressive,” he said. “It’s a pretty well-oiled machine putting this all together.”
