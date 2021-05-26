Mike Wilcynski is confident The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin is always prepared for a significant event.
The Moonlight Basin general manager is often asked how professionals would handle the challenges of the course in Big Sky if they were to ever play it. No one will have to wonder in a few weeks.
Capital One’s The Match, a golf contest among some of the most prominent figures in sports, will be played at The Reserve, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus, on July 6.
Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, days removed from his PGA Championship win, will reunite with seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. They will team up against 2020 U.S. Open Champion and FedEx Cup leader Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP.
The event will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.
“The names are pretty significant,” Wilcynski said with a laugh. “There’s going to be a pretty cool cast up here.”
The Reserve, an 8,000-yard private course designed by Jack Nicklaus with a 7,500-foot elevation, is on the northwest side of Lone Park.
Evan Schiller / Contributed
“Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady,” DeChambeau tweeted Wednesday. “Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic.”
Brady was more humorous about the announcement, sharing memes he made on Twitter about Rodgers and DeChambeau.
“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson,” Brady tweeted. “@b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it.”
Mickelson and Brady are both members at Yellowstone Club, according to Dylan Dethier of
Golf.com. However, Wilcynski was adamant that had nothing to do with The Reserve being the chosen location. Those involved with the production of “The Match” golfed at The Reserve last summer and believed it was a prime location for the next edition.
“It’s game time! My partner @tombrady and I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business,” Mickelson said. “See you in Montana @AaronRodgers12 @b_dechambeau.”
Wilcynski said Moonlight didn’t seek out hosting the event, but he called the organizational efforts in recent weeks “monumental.”
“When this opportunity came our way, it was a lot of pride in our membership and them wanting to see how the pros could potentially play Moonlight, so there’s that element to it,” Wilcynski said, “but there’s also an exposure element to it, just showcasing the property and the course itself and the overall golf experience.”
The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play. Mickelson, a two-time winner of The Match, played with Brady in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity event last year. They lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Mickelson first won The Match against Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.
Mickelson also competed with Charles Barkley to defeat Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change in November.
Phil Mickelson celebrates Sunday after winning the PGA Championship on the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
AP
TNT will televise the event. Players will have open mics throughout the entire competition, meaning they can communicate directly with other golfers and broadcasters. More details, including the commentator team and allowed attendance, will be publicized before the event.
Wilcynski noted even more focus will be brought to The Reserve’s preparation than usual.
“We always maintain the course at a pretty high standard,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of that, and the team here is pretty proud of that. I don’t think it’s going to be terribly different than what you would see on a day-to-day basis.”
For about a month and a half, Wilcynski and those at Moonlight have been in conversations with executives from WarnerMedia, Turner Sports and sports business agency SPORTFIVE, which represents Mickelson and is the tournament co-organizer with Excel Sports Management.
Wilcynski said directors and producers have been visiting the site in recent weeks to organize a game plan for the production.
“They’ve been walking through how to bring this to life,” Wilcynski said. “It’s quite a deal.”
