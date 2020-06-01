The Raptors Championship Boys Basketball Camp will be held for grades 1-11 on July 20-23.
Sessions for grades 4-7 will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will cost $100 per player and $60 per additional family member. The sessions for grades 8 -11 will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $100 per player and $60 per additional family member. The sessions for grades 1-3 will be 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will cost $50 per player and $30 per additional family member. All ages are for the 2020-21 school year.
