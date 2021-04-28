The Raptor Championship Boys Basketball Camp will be held from June 14-17 at Gallatin High.
The camp is open to all boys entering grades 1-12 in the fall regardless of school or skill level.
For campers entering grades 1-3, the fee is $60 and then $30 for each additional family member. For campers entering grades 4-12, the fee is $120 and then $60 for each additional family member.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.