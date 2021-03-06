If this were a normal year, Jessie Royer would be pointed northwest on the AlCan Highway in her pickup truck with a vision for how to parlay her back-to-back third-place finishes at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race into the victory she’s coveted for two decades.
The Montana-bred musher, who now lives in Seeley Lake, knows her huskies, knows every inch of the two trails between Willow and Nome, knows every serious challenger, and after 18 tries at the arduous 1,000-mile event certainly knows what it takes to win.
As Royer, 44, noted last year to 406mtsports.com after leading for nearly half the race, “I was right up there and one day things will line up.”
Then COVID-19 happened — in the case of the Iditarod, smack in the middle of last year’s race, with Royer blissfully unaware until a camera crew told her she was competing in the world's last major still-ongoing event.
The year since has rocked the world, sending ripples out to Royer’s remote outpost.
Because of the pandemic, all the shorter races Royer uses to help train — including Montana’s Race to the Sky, which she won last year and also as a 17-year-old in 1994 to become the youngest champion — have been canceled. Also because of COVID-19, people have flocked to Montana for vacations, rendering her busier than ever leading sledding tours for herself and the Paws Up Resort in the upper Blackfoot Valley and thus drastically reducing runs with her Iditarod dogs.
Lack of snow was an issue until February. Anywhere from 3 to 5 feet finally fell, but by the time she could groom trails, the mercury hit minus-30. At that point, broken water pipes and frozen truck engines vied for her attention.
“I honestly don’t know what to expect this year,” Royer said previously as she neared the Canadian border. “I’m competitive so I’m going to go for it, and if the team can handle it and looks good, we’ll go for it as long as we can. They could surprise me and just do better than I think.”
That’s typically the case for Royer, who manages to over-perform relative to her resources and time to train compared to Alaska’s mushers. She has steadily improved her standing from 2001 Iditarod Rookie of the Year to where she is now: the pre-eminent female musher in the world.
Royer is poised to become the all-time money leader among women in two or three years. After pocketing $40,113 for finishing third last year, she has earned $470,905 and is within $3,000 of friend and foe Aliy Zirkle, who plans to retire after this year’s race.
Royer is third overall, $75,000 behind retired 36-year veteran DeeDee Jonrowe. The late Susan Butcher, a four-time winner and most famous of female mushers, won $377,680 in her 17-year career.
Royer is renowned in the mushing community for her durability and fortitude regardless of conditions that include howling coastal winds, minus-45 temperatures and a week of sleep deprivation, among other physical and psychological challenges.
Whether those strengths are an advantage as she seeks her first Iditarod crown is also uncertain.
Due to COVID-19, for the first time since the Iditarod’s inception in 1973 the race will be a slightly shorter (860 miles) out-and-back, starting and ending near Willow Lake north of Anchorage.
The decision was made to keep the race away from the First Peoples villages that generally dot the second half of the route. It also enables support staff such as veterinarians to remain in checkpoint "bubbles."
It means mushers will avoid terrain that tends to provide the most ferocious weather, most notably around the always-windy Bering Sea coastal village of Unalakleet. On the flip side, they’ll also be navigating some of the most treacherous Alaska Range landscapes in reverse, including the notorious Dalzell Gorge, Farewell Burn and Buffalo Tunnels.
The out-and-back adds at least one more unique twist: an increased risk of sick dogs.
Normally, Royer is near the front of the teams, away from any ailing huskies. This year, once she reaches the midpoint at the ghost town of Flat, her team will be running past slower outfits.
Royer takes all the precautions, including vaccinations for kennel cough, but it's one more variable.
“Any bugs or viruses out on the trail you try to get ahead of,” she said. “Turning around and being on the same trail, you go back through it all. You never know what that could do if it catches the team off guard.”
Planning always includes training, packing and sending food ahead for Iditarod officials to drop along the trail. This year also includes no fewer than six COVID-19 tests.
Is she ready for it all?
“Well, we’re on the road,” she said previously with a chuckle. “It never goes according to script. It’s all about Plan B or C or I think maybe by now Plan X, Y or Z.”
Once on the trail, with the elimination of the race-defining coastal route and the traditional finish under the burled arch on Front Street in Nome, Royer says it’ll be even more important this year that she not lose track of the leaders. Last year, she either led or was within sight of the top two for the entire event.
“You’ve got to be in striking distance of the front but still rest the dogs as much as possible without necessarily setting the pace,” she said.
The 2021 Iditarod began Saturday, and Royer estimated the top teams out of the 54 registered will arrive back at Willow Lake in roughly eight days.
Having finished in the top 10 seven times, chances are she’ll be in that group and perhaps at long last even be leading, though that’s never been her primary incentive.
Royer has always been on the go, whether it was in her formative years as a husky-loving home-schooler in Ennis, leading tours at a guest ranch in Darby and now Seeley Lake, or hiding out in the off-the-grid second home in the deep woods north of Fairbanks — her base for caribou hunts and solo pack trips in the Brooks Range.
By comparison, the Iditarod has always been a welcome long walk in the park.
“I love being out on the trail,” she said. “Everybody always asks how I train for the race and sleep, and that’s called ‘the rest of winter.' When I get to the Iditarod, it’s a vacation. All I’ve got to worry about is 14 dogs in front of me. Not my 70 dogs at home, not 32 below and a truck engine jelled up. This is like a vacation.
“That’s awesome.”
