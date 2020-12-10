MISSOULA — It has been a long time since high school-sponsored baseball has been sanctioned in Montana.
There is a deep, rich history of the sport in the state, but in the late 1970s, low participation — along with the emergence of American Legion baseball — led to the cancellation of school-sponsored ball in the Treasure State. Five decades later, high school baseball has momentum to return.
Stevensville Activities Director Chance Edman recently put in an official request to consider high school baseball to be sanctioned by the MHSA. The request will be considered at a scheduled MHSA meeting in January.
“There’s been some momentum in our community for a number of years now. We have a thriving youth baseball system, and my understanding is that’s the case up and down the (Bitterroot) Valley,” Edman said. “So the interest in baseball is here. We do have American Legion at the high school level, but the costs at the moment are pricing some of the kids out.
“We want to give our students an opportunity to play this sport, and we think adding it at the high school level will do that.”
Playing baseball in Montana is tough and, as Edman — who played for the Bitterroot Bucs and then at Gonzaga — noted, is expensive. Organized baseball at the high school level is almost exclusively an American Legion monopoly.
It is indeed an expensive endeavor, as coaching, facilities costs, insurance and many other factors cause costs to rise. Becoming and staying competitive takes a lot of money. Some clubs use hundreds of thousands of dollars in a variety of operating costs per year.
With the Missoula Mavericks this past year, for example, a $350 fee was due by players at a meeting before the season started. If a player was selected to play with the Missoula AA team, he was required to raise $2,800 to help offset costs, according to the Mavs’ Policy and Procedure Manual.
For the 2020 season — which started late because of COVID-19 — fundraising money was due by June 3. While Montana teams did not play games in Canada last year due to the pandemic, a passport was required in past years because Legion teams play Medicine Hat and Lethbridge in Alberta.
A passport card costs around $40 and a passport book costs $110. Most teams also do not offer per diem for food. The costs add up, which makes playing high school-esque baseball an expensive endeavor in Montana.
“The baseball product in the state of Montana is a private entity ... this is not an equal opportunity sport in Montana, then the socioeconomic factors that go into that are the biggest limiting factor,” said Lucas McCormick, a former Stevensville school board member who started a petition to the MHSA regarding the sanctioning of high school baseball that has nearly 1,500 signatures. “That’s completely unfair.”
Edman noted many families in the Stevensville school district are simply unable to afford the costs associated with Legion baseball. Entering Legion programs after middle school represents a big jump in costs, and many kids simply put down their bats and find other things to do.
Less participation gives credence to the idea baseball is a dying sport in this state, though the line of thinking might be inaccurate. It is not that many kids want to give it up or do not like the sport, it is simply the fact the bar to be able to play at the level offered is high and expensive, McCormick said.
“There’s no other sport that’s being widely played as much as baseball in the state of Montana for kids ages 4 to 13 than baseball,” McCormick said. “There’s no doubt. And then the numbers just drop off like a cliff, you know, past that and it’s because of the limiting factors.”
Neither Edman nor McCormick want Legion baseball to go away. The American Legion provides an excellent opportunity for players to get noticed in a state that has never been known as a baseball hotbed and allows for more exposure, they said.
“You’ll get varying opinions about the impact this would have on Legion ball, but I tend to think it would help because it could increase participation and interest,” Edman said. “But it most likely would shorten their season.”
If anything, adding high school baseball would only increase the depth and interest of the sport in Montana, advocates say. The season would likely run concurrently with softball, perhaps pushing down costs because baseball and softball teams would potentially have the opportunity to travel together.
A high school baseball season would likely run from March until June and players would then have the opportunity to join Legion programs.
Other issues such as weather could come up, but softball gets in seasons every spring. Facilities and other related costs could be an issue, and Edman mentioned others as well.
But there seems to be strong support to at least consider the proposal.
“I’d say those tend to be the usual hurdles and concerns I’m hearing,” Edman said, noting weather, money and interference with established Legion schedules. “I think we can overcome it. And I think it’s worth it.”
