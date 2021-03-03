Bozeman is hosting the Montana Amateur Hockey Association high school varsity tournament this week, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and ending Sunday, at Bottcher Memorial and Ressler Motors ice rinks.
There will be two pools of teams. The red pool will include the Flathead Fusion (No. 1), Helena Bighorns (No. 4) and Glasgow Ice Dawgs (No. 7). The blue pool will include the Missoula Bruins (No. 2), Bozeman Icedogs (No. 3), Billings Bulls (No. 5) and Butte Copper City Kings (No. 6).
An award ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. Games can be livestreamed through LiveBarn.
Last weekend in the 19U girls tournament hosted by the Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association, the Missoula Red team took first against the Bozeman Icedogs, winning 5-1.
In the Squirt 10U A division, the Bozeman Icedogs went 4-0 on their way to winning the championship.
The Bozeman Icedogs lost to the Butte Copper City Kings in the 14U girls championship.
