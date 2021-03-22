Several local skiers excelled at the Western Region Junior Championships earlier this month at Soldier Hollow, Utah.
In the 5-kilometer free interval event, Natalie Nicholas from Bridger Ski Foundation won in 16 minutes, 53.4 seconds. After completing Lap 1 in 8:30, she was second. However, she finished Lap 2 in 8:23.3 to win.
In the 5k classic event, Woody West from BSF was runner-up in the U16 male group in 13:36.8. Peter Hinds of Bridger Ski Foundation was third in the U18/U20 division in 24:21.2. In the 1.5k free sprints, Hinds was also third in the male U18/U20 division in 3:46.5.
In the 5k classic U16 female group, Ally Wheeler of BSF was fourth in 16:01.2.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.