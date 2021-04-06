Riley Asbell and Max Larimer of Bridger Ski Foundation won the women’s and men’s giant slalom, respectively, at the OHG Championships in late March at Bridger Bowl.
In the women’s giant slalom competition, Brooke Brown and Franci St. Cyr of Big Sky Ski Education Foundation were second and third, respectively. In the men’s race, Sweitzer’s Larson Overby was second, and Rocky Mountain College’s Filip Johansson was third.
Brynne Hitchcock of Montana State won the women’s slalom, followed by teammate Nellie Rose and Rocky Mountain’s Sydney Weaver. Ryan Beatty of Big Sky won the men’s slalom race and was followed in the standings by Larimer and Big Sky’s Caleb Ungar.
On the competition’s final day, Asbell — wearing a long skirt over her race suit as part of a longstanding custom to wear costumes celebrating the last races of the season — won the women’s slalom. She was followed by Weaver and St. Cyr. Larimer finished second in the final men’s slalom. Beatty placed first, and Ungar was third.
