Bridger Ski Foundation alum Logan Diekmann, BSF Nordic Elite skiers Andy Newell and Erika Flowers and Crosscut Mountain Sport Center’s Hannah Cole and Felecia Gesior will compete in the Cross-Country World Cup, which begins on March 14.
BSF athletes Talia Gilpin, Makayla Papke and Jonas Cawley also each earned a spot at the U.S. Freestyle Junior Nationals to be held in Winter Park, Colorado, beginning Wednesday. They are among the eight Northern Division athletes who qualified.
Newell is a four-time Olympian and 16-year member of the U.S. ski team. He has lived in Bozeman for the last two years.
Flowers grew up in Bozeman skiing with BSF and raced for Dartmouth College and professionally with the Stratton Mountain School before moving back to Montana with Newell. She has notched several personal-best finishes in the North American SuperTour and was third (and the first American) in the American Birkebeiner earlier this year.
Diekmann competed on the U.S. team at the U23 World Championships this week and was the second U.S. finisher in both the sprint (44th) and the 15-kilometer classic (38th). He will be skipping the NCAA Championships in Bozeman next week to race in the World Cup. Diekmann grew up skiing with BSF, including a post-grad year after high school, and was the U20 junior national freestyle sprint champion. A senior at Utah, he was part of its winning national title team in 2019.
