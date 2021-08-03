Gallatin Valley 10U baseball team earns two wins at regional By Heidi Donnelly Contributed Aug 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin Valley's team consists of (front) Jack Tesoro, Hudson Johnson, Wyatt Tebay, Tommy Edwards and Garrett Evans, (middle) Jack Douma, Luke Meissner, Carsten Donnelly, Devin Pavlik, and Tyzer Rains, and (back) head coach Zak Tesoro, assistant coach Jeremy Johnson and assistant coach Brent Donnelly. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After winning state and earning a spot in the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional Championship, Gallatin Valley’s 10U all stars traveled to Eugene, Oregon. They had a strong showing, putting up two wins the first day of play.“It was a great opportunity for the kids to see the next level of baseball,” head coach Zak Tesoro said.The day before play began, the team had batting practice at a local facility and attended a Minor League game between the Eugene Emeralds and the Hillsboro Hops, where Gallatin Valley participated in the parade of champions. The second day of play was tougher, and Gallatin Valley did not make it to bracket play. Of the two Montana teams, Gallatin Valley went 2-2 while Helena went 1-3.“We came up short, but now we have a blueprint on what to do,” Tesoro said. “Hard work is what makes the difference, no matter where you are from.” “Not bad for 10 kids from rural Montana,” assistant coach Jeremy Johnson added.Gallatin Valley president Phil Davis agreed.“We are very proud of these boys and the hard work that they and the coaches put in,” he said. “I am excited for the future of Gallatin Valley baseball.”The trip was possible thanks to the support of local businesses, organizations, communities and individuals including family members.“I’m really proud of these boys and impressed with this community’s support of their baseball endeavor,” assistant coach Brent Donnelly said. “They showed up in Oregon ready to play, won a few games and most importantly represented themselves, their families, their communities and Montana very well.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Valley Minor League Sport Baseball Game Zak Tesoro Team Montana Baseball Team Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Late inning score keeps Belgrade alive at state tournament Bozeman Barracuda swimmers impress at Long Course State Championship Belgrade's Sillitti inducted into Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame Montana Showcase: Elite volleyball camp allows college coaches to recruit players Tigers’ Sillitti to be inducted into MCA Hall of Fame