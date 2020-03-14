Gallatin Ice Foundation and Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association have taken extra steps in light of the coronavirus.
They have increased the extent of cleaning procedures, including sanitizing door handles, light switches, etc. as often as once per hour. They have also added three hand sanitizing stations. Additionally, employees are required to stay home and work remotely where possible if they feel sick in any way.
The Gallatin Ice board of directors met Thursday and determined any event with more than 100 people in attendance or that would bring in anyone from out of state are effectively canceled.
The following events have been canceled: Get Lucky Cup Tournament, all school group events, all public skating, Legends of Hockey Tournament, MAHA Development Camp, ACHA Prospect Camp, Broke Back 3 on 3 Adult Tournament, Easter Cup 3 on 3 Youth Tournament and Learn to Skate.
The following events will still be held at this time: HHL (Adult League Hockey) Games, Stick and Puck, Puck Lunch, 16U Practices, Team Montana Practices, EDGEucation, all skills clinics (Wolff Hockey, Elevated Hockey, Budaj Goalie Clinic), Free Style and 5K Event sponsored by Figure Skating Club.
The rink schedule was undergoing changes that reflect these cancellations and events that
still remain. Because of the fluidity of the situation, schedules and restrictions will likely change with more information.
The Gloves Off Gala will not be held in its typical mass dinner format. However, a Virtual Gala will be held.
Gallatin Ice and BAHA are asking those that are feeling sick in any way or have traveled out of state in the prior two weeks to stay away from the rinks. They also ask people to wash their hands regularly, do not share water bottles and leave gloves on for handshakes if they are well enough to participate in ongoing events. Referees are welcome to refrain from handshaking after games.
