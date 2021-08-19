Ex-NFL players lead girls flag football clinic at Montana State By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Randi Widdicombe, 17, takes a hand off from former NFL player Bobby Howard during a girls flag football clinic on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Former Atlanta Falcons player Bobby Butler teaches participants of a girls flag football clinic the basics of throwing a football on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Angellica Grayson, coach of the University of Saint Mary flag football team, talks with participants of a girls flag football clinic on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. Participants of a girls flag football clinic practice snapping the football on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. Participants of a girls flag football clinic learn the basics of the sport on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. Bobby Butler wanted to make sure the young receivers looking at him ran the route correctly."If you stop and drift, you're making my job easier," the former Atlanta Falcon said while demonstrating how to plant one's feet on a comeback route.He might be 62 years old, but he's never stopped being a cornerback. Butler and six other former NFL players were in Bozeman on Thursday leading a group of about two dozen high school-aged girls through the intricacies of flag football.The free three-hour clinic played out on the turf field at Montana State’s Bobcat Stadium in an effort to help raise the profile of girls flag football as a possible high school-sanctioned sport. The same group of NFL alums led a similar clinic on Wednesday in Missoula.The Montana High School Association earlier this year announced a pilot program for the sport that would be regulated in the same way as activities like cheerleading. The two-year program will be funded by the Atlanta Falcons and owner Arthur Blank’s charitable foundation.Blank has long been a supporter of youth sports, especially in Montana where he owns three ranches. In addition to hosting youth soccer and leadership events elsewhere in the state this month, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation also awarded 26 grants totaling more than $467,000 to nonprofit organizations in Park and Gallatin Counties in 2021.Girls flag football has become sanctioned in five other states already. Montana is potentially next on the list. That’s where Butler and some of his former teammates come in.“Any sport when you’re first starting it, it has to have a beginning,” Butler said.Some of Thursday’s participants wanted to help be a trailblazer, even if they might not be around for when the sport is fully sanctioned.“It would definitely be sad if I can’t participate in it,” said Randi Widdicombe, an upcoming senior at Belgrade High School, “but if we just get it started, like if my senior class can just get it started for everyone else, I think that would be amazing. It would be so much fun. Football, people make it out like it’s only a guy’s sport, but it’s not.“It should be for everyone and even if it’s just flag football, girls should be able to play it and they’re going to have a blast if they do, so that’s why we should get it for MHSA.” Butler, who played for the Falcons from 1981-92, teamed with Buddy Curry, a Falcons linebacker from 1980-87, to start a youth sports nonprofit organization called Kids & Pros in the early 2000s. Eventually they partnered with the Falcons Youth Foundation to run football camps, and now the arrangement includes girls flag football.“You would think 10 years ago, or in my era, ‘Girls playing football? Why would they want to play football?’” Butler said. “But we’ve seen the evolution of women’s sports, and they can do pretty much everything that we can do and do it well.”That much was quite evident on Thursday as Butler, Curry, Robert Moore, Ken Oxendine, Bobby Howard, Marvin Sims and John Rade led the girls through a series of passing, route running, rushing and defensive drills.Also providing notes, and a fair amount of hype, was Angellica Grayson, the head women’s flag football coach at the University of Saint Mary, an NAIA school in Leavenworth, Kansas.In addition to being an NFL Flag ambassador, she is a linebacker for the Texas Elite Spartans, a tackle team in the Women’s National Football Conference. Grayson’s involvement stems from a desire to let girls know about the possibility of earning a college scholarship for flag football, as well as instilling confidence and a sense of pride in “being able to do something that a lot of people haven’t done.”Widdicombe, who has played tackle football informally with her family for years, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to learn from ex-NFL players. She convinced a few friends to come with her.“I told my friends, ‘We’re going because it’s going to be fun,’” she said, “and then we showed up here, and it’s a blast.”Her friends, Riley McMahon and Khloey Robinson, also from Belgrade, have a little less experience playing the sport, but they enjoyed themselves Thursday and could see the value in MHSA sanctioning it in the future.“I feel like it would be a very cool thing for Montana,” said Robinson, an upcoming junior. “It would get more girls out doing stuff like this instead of going home at 3:30 every day. It would just be something fun to do."Added McMahon, another senior: "I'm interested in football, I watch it a lot, but I've never really thought of playing, but now I'm more interested in playing. … I think it would be cool. I think a lot of people would actually enjoy it and participate in it."The sport has to start somewhere, though. And as Grayson looked at the 20-some Montana girls in front of her and declared girls flag football a fast-growing sport, she was optimistic."The future is bright," she said. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 