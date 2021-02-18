Bridger Ski Foundation brought 20 athletes to McCall, Idaho, for the last weekend of Intermountain Division competitions last weekend. High-level athletics and team camaraderie were on display with BSF athletes donning red hearts and glitter and sharing hugs and laughs at the finish line.
BSF's Max Kluck, Natalie Nicholas and Ally Wheeler earned victories. Woody West, Wyatt Stoddart, Phin Fischer, Necia Nicholas, Hannah Kluck, Clara Wyatt and Tobi Jacobsen all had top-10 finishes.
All races involved individual starts, with each skier starting separately. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSF requires middle and high school racers to travel separately and lodge with their families if they attend races.
"I was proud of the way our team supported each other through the weekend as conditions changed from soft and snowy on Saturday to firm and sunny on Sunday,” BSF Nordic program director and head coach Andrew Morehouse said. “Sunday was also the first classic distance race of the season for our athletes, and they were hungry as they skied around the (5-kilometer) course. Several of our athletes had personal season best performances."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.