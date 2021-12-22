Bridger Ski Foundation shines at IMD Opener By Bridger Ski Foundation Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Erika Flowers of Bridger Ski Foundation competes en route to winning the classic distance race on Sunday. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Athletes from Bridger Ski Foundation competed in the IMD Opener last week in West Yellowstone.On the first day, snow globe conditions made for an idyllic winter scene at the Rendezvous trails. Skiers completed a 1.5-kilometer sprint loop qualifier in the morning followed by quarter, semi and final backers of six person heats where the top two skiers advanced to the next round.In the qualifier, BSF pro skiers Lauren Jortberg and Erika Flowers took the top two spots with Hannah Rudd in fifth. In the finals, Jortberg and Rudd ended the day in second and third, respectively. On the men's side, BSF skiers occupied the top six spots of the morning qualifier and the entire final heat. Reid Goble won a tight sprint over Fin O'Connell and Graham Houtsma.Day 2 of the Intermountain Opener presented the kind of conditions Nordic skiers dream about. A frosty, clear morning and fresh, firm classic tracks set to the best line, laid ready for some of the fastest Nordic skiers in the American west. The Open and U18 men raced 10 kilometers while the rest of the field raced five. In the first race of the day, Flowers skied to an impressive win over Sun Valley's young phenom, Samatha Smith. Mariah Bredal, also of the BSF Pro Team, was just two seconds back in third.Senior Comp Team skier Clara Wyatt led the BSF U18 girls in 12th place, followed by Annalise Pessl in 20th. In the U16 girls race, BSF skier Natalie Nicholas was third with teammate Necia Nicholas coming in ninth.On the men's side, O'Connell beat Scott Patterson of APU, who just returned from Period 1 of the World Cup in Europe. Goble, also on the BSF Pro Team, rounded out the podium.On the U18 boys side, Max Kluck of BSF took the win while teammate Phin Fischer finished fifth. Landon Wyatt of BSF won the U16 race and teammate Aldo Mcwethy finished fifth.Next for the BSF Nordic team is Senior Nationals in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the first week in January. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skier Bridger Ski Foundation Sport Skiing Qualifier Sprint Natalie Nicholas Lauren Jortberg Clara Wyatt Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Manhattan Christian rallies to beat Wolverines Randle's 35 lifts Belgrade past Bulldogs Manhattan Christian pulls away from Manhattan for road win Belgrade unable to hold off Bengals in first loss Eagles head into holiday break unbeaten