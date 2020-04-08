Bridger Ski Foundation announced Olympian Andy Newell is its new Nordic Elite Team coach, effective April 1.
Newell will work with the competitive Nordic racers, collegiate skiers and the incoming Elite Team to help the athletes bridge the gap between domestic racing and international success.
Newell is a four-time Olympian and spent 16 years racing with the U.S. Ski Team with multiple World Cup podiums in that time. Considered to be one of the best technical skiers in the world, Newell is regarded for teaching technique to skiers of all ages. He has run a coaching program for the last two years called Nordic Team Solutions, which he’ll continue to operate, offering support to skiers around the world.
“Andy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program, as well as a passion for building a strong Nordic community in Bozeman,” BSF Nordic program director Andrew Morehouse said. “I’m excited to work with him to strengthen our connections within the community while developing world-class athletes.”
Newell will bring his Nordic Team Solutions summer collegiate training group under the umbrella of BSF this summer, working with some of the best collegiate skiers in the country. Newell said these athletes are hoping to be in Bozeman from June to August and will be working alongside the Elite Team and BSF junior programs.
"I'm thrilled to start this full-time coaching position with the Bridger Ski Foundation and work even more closely with the ski community here in Bozeman,” Newell said. “We have incredible ski training and racing resources in Montana, which is a real draw for me. In addition, I think BSF has the potential to be the strongest ski club in the US."
Morehouse and Newell hope to give cross-country skiers a clear development pipeline from introductory youth racing all the way up to the Olympic level.
“More importantly,” Newell said, “we see the value in a positive and supportive ski culture that helps bring a community together, creating life-long outdoor enthusiasts. My goal is to ensure all BSF skiers have the opportunity to reach their potential in a professional and fun training environment."
BSF’s Elite Team is a community-supported Olympic development program. The new Elite Team will focus on the highest level of competition here in the U.S. while trying to help athletes qualify for international competitions.
“I see this program as an important pillar on which BSF can build a culture of community engagement, healthy lifestyles and pursuit of athletic excellence,” Morehouse said. “I believe that under Andy’s leadership, it will have tremendous benefits to our Junior and Adult programs as well as the Bozeman Nordic community as a whole."
