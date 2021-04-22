Three athletes from the Bridger Ski Foundation Freeskiing Team qualified and competed at the USA Snowboard & Freeski Association Pacific Northwest Regional Championships from April 8-11 at Mt. Hood Meadows in Oregon. Anders Fanning, Soren Fanning and Casper Lemley all represented BSF.
In the Slopestyle Freeski Junior (ages 17-18) event, Soren Fanning took gold. Meanwhile, his sibling Anders Fanning took second in the Slopestyle Freeski Youth category (ages 15-16), bested only by Connor Byle of Whitefish. Missoula’s Jude Owens rounded out the podium in third, while Lemley was fourth in the youth category.
In the Open Class (15-22) Rail Jam, BSF Freeskiers claimed the top two spots, with Anders Fanning in first and Soren Fanning in second. Byle took third.
Soren Fanning also earned the Kindness Award at the event.
