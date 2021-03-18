Makayla Papke and Renner Skidmore represented Bridger Ski Foundation at the U.S. Freestyle Junior Nationals from March 8-14 in Park City, Utah.
Papke, a Bozeman High sophomore, earned a score of 52.55 in the single moguls.
Renner earned a score of 84.27 after two single mogul runs, qualifying him for a third run along with the other 19 top scorers to determine a champion. He was in fourth place going into the final.
Renner crashed during his final run, putting him in 20th place for the competition.
